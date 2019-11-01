The best Fitbit Versa prices and sales for Black Friday 2019

If you're looking for a quality smartwatch, but don't want to pay the price of an Apple Watch, then the Fitbit Versa is an excellent option. The popular fitness tracker has been discounted from a number of popular retailers since there is a newer version of the Fitbit smartwatch out (the Fitbit Ionic) that retails for more. We also have the best prices for the Fitbit Versa Special Edition as well as the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition.

The Fitbit Versa tracks all of your activity which includes steps, heart rate, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, active minutes, hourly activity and stationary time. The Versa smartwatch is also waterproof so you can tracks laps and calories burned during swim workouts. Enjoy your favorite music on the Versa with 300+ songs that you can store or connect to Bluetooth headphones so you can listen to music or podcasts wire-free.

The Versa will also help you keep on track with your health and fitness goals with personalized reminders. You can also personalize your workouts with on-screen coaching that adapts by provided feedback. The Versa also features female health tracking which allows women to log their period and gain insights into fertility and other health stats. The Versa also has the basic smartwatch features such as getting calls, texts, and notifications and accessing your favorite apps.



The Fitbit Versa price normally retails for $199.99 / £199.99 / AU$299.99, but we often find a number of retailers that have the smartwatch on sale so you should never pay more than the price we've listed.

If you're interested in contactless payments or switching up the look of the Versa smartwatch, then you can upgrade to the Fitbit Versa Special Edition. The special edition version of the smartwatch allows you to choose from a charcoal or lavender woven band rather than the classic Versa band. The Fitbit Versa Special Edition also has a built-in NFC chip that allows you to make secure payments without your wallet. You can make payments on the go with your credit and debit cards with a tap of your wrist anywhere that accepts contactless payments.

If you're looking for a cheaper version of the Fitbit Versa, then you're in luck. Fitbit has announced the "Fitbit Versa Lite Edition" which is priced significantly lower than the original Fitbit, currently priced at $159.95 / £149.99 /AU$249.95. The Versa Lite is available for pre-order now and should be available for purchase sometime in mid-March.

The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition has many of the core features that the Fitbit Versa has despite its lower price tag. The Versa Lite can track your heart rate and all-day activity like steps, distance, active minutes and calories burned as well as sleep with helpful insights. The Versa Lite also has the standard smartwatch features such as call, text and calendar notifications as well as access to your favorite apps.

So what does the Versa Lite Edition lack? Unlike the original Fitbit Versa and Special Edition, the Versa Lite doesn't have personalized on-screen workouts, and you also can't upload and store your music to the smartwatch. While the Versa Lite's price is lower than the original Fitbit Versa, which retails for $199.95 /£199.99 /AU$299.95, you can often find sales on the Versa that drops below the price of the Versa Lite.

The Fitbit Versa 2 was just released this past August and is available to purchase with a starting price of $199 / £199 / AU$329. Fitbit's 2nd generation smartwatch features an updated design with a bright AMOLED touchscreen and an always-on display option. The Versa 2 includes a new processor which Fitbit claims to be its fastest yet and offers a further 24 hours of battery life.



The smartwatch also now has Amazon Alexa built-in, which allows you to check the weather, set timers, and control other smart home devices using just your voice. The Versa 2 offers the same health and fitness features as the original smartwatch with 24/7 heart rate monitoring and helpful insights into your sleep. You can also send messages, make calls, and receive notifications.

If you need more information on key features of the Fitbit Versa or how much the smartwatch normally costs, we've answered some common questions below to help with your buying decision.

What are the best features of the Fitbit Versa?

Some of the key features of the Fitbit Versa are the design, health and fitness tracking and the long-lasting battery. The Versa design got a makeover from the previous model and now has a more attractive, sleek look for everyday wear. The Versa smartwatch will also track your sleep, letting you know the time spent in different stages and personalized tips on how to improve. The Fitbit Versa offers a 4+ day battery life so you can track your activity, play music, text and more throughout the day without worrying of recharging your battery.

How much does a Fitbit Versa cost?

One of the biggest selling points of the Fitbit Versa vs. an Apple Watch is the price. The Fitbit Versa retails for $199.99 / £199.99 / AU$299.99 and is one of the best smartwatches you can get for under $200. Since the Versa has been out for almost a year, you can normally find discounts and sales from popular retailers on the smartwatch.

Fitbit Versa bands

Specific Fitbit devices do have interchangeable bands, and the Fitbit Versa is one that can be customized with interchangeable wristbands. Several retailers besides the Fitbit website sell Versa bands such as Amazon and Walmart. Styles include bands that look more like a traditional watch and bands that have more sporty features such as breathable air holes. The interchangeable wristbands are also made out of variety of different materials that include stainless steel, woven fabric, and leather to name a few.

