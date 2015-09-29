We spend so much of our lives in our cars that we are no longer prepared to accept cable clutter, dismal dashboards and rubbish radios. As tech is everywhere and everything is tech, we expect cars to seamlessly sync with our phones and wearables, and it's becoming as important in our buying decisions as a sunroof or paint job.

Techradar has launched the ultimate modern car channel, looking ahead to the next big innovations, showcasing the greatest auto tech on the market and making sure that everyone is getting the most out of their in-car technology.

And to celebrate this, in partnership with Continental, techradar and T3 are putting together a whole week of amazing Car Tech content.

We'll be picking out the ultimate cars for technophiles, bringing you the definitive judgement on the new frontier in driving technology, and telling you the best kit to rev up your driving experience.

We'll make sure that you know everything you need to about autonomous cars, the next generation of fuel and whether accidents will become a thing of the past.

Plus, of course, there will be plenty of awesome automobiles to drool over.

Welcome to Car Tech week - where fluffy dice are definitely not welcome.

