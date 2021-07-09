Blaupunkt launches four new Made-in-India Android TVs starting at Rs 14,999

German consumer electronics company Blaupunkt has launched four ‘Made-in-India’ Android TV models. These new TVs were launched by the company in an exclusive licensing agreement with the Indian contract manufacturer Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL).

According to the licensing contract, Blaupunkt’s manufacturing, branding, designing, packaging, and retailing supply chain will be handled by SPPL. The four new TVs will be available to customers from July 10 onwards on Flipkart.

Blaupunkt new Android TV details

Blaupunkt's new TV lineup in India includes four new Android TV models that comprise a 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Android TV, a 42-inch FHD Android TV, a 43-inch Cybersound 4K Android TV and a 55-inch 4K Android TV.

The 32-inch version is available at Rs 14,999, powered by Android 9 and is bezel-less which comes with 40W speaker output. It also includes Edge-free sound technology, 2 speakers, and 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory.

The 42- inch FullHD Android TV is priced at Rs 21,999, powered by Android 9 and includes an Ultra-Thin Bezel, 40W speaker output, Edge-free sound technology, 2 speakers, 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory.

As for the 43-inch 4K TV Blaupunkt has incorporated a 50W speaker along with the bezel-less design and it has been priced at Rs 30,999. It comes with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio with 4 amazing speakers and has used Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus powered sound technologies. The model is powered by Android 10 and is inbuilt with a 2GB RAM and 8GB internal memory.

The best of the lot is the 55-inch model priced at Rs 40,999 which also has a bezel-less design and has a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus powered sound technologies. It runs on Android 10, 2GB RAM, 8GB internal memoru and has 4 speakers just like the 43-inch version.

All the models feature 5.0 Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports voice-enabled remote and run on ARM Cortex A53 Processor.