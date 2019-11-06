Netflix Australia’s best TV series: over 60 great shows to stream in 2019

UPDATE: The brilliant Netflix Original series The End of the F***ing World is back for its second season – find out more about it below!

1. The End of the F***ing World

This darkly funny British series feels like a cross between Thelma and Louise and True Romance, with its two young protagonists on the lam after running away from home and accidentally killing someone. James (Alex Lawther) is a prospective teenage psychopath looking for his first person to kill. Enter Alyssa (Jessica Barden), a girl from his class who wants out of her horrible home life. With the two now a couple and on the run, will James satisfy his bloodlust by killing his new girlfriend? Or will she warm his black heart? The first season ended on a huge cliffhanger that left everything up in the air - particularly the fate of one of the show's main characters. With season two, we definitely hope to see that person return, or else we riot! Pitch-black in its humour and surprisingly sweet, The End of the F***ing World is one for those who like their entertainment with an edge.

Details: 2 seasons, 8 episodes per season, 25 minutes per episode

2. BoJack Horseman

The best way to approach BoJack Horseman is to let it slowly grow on you. Chances are you won't be blown away by it from the first episode, but once you get hip to its rhythm, you'll likely find it to be one of the best animated comedy shows since Bob's Burgers (only with a lot more depth). Will Arnett voices BoJack, a washed-up '90s sitcom star who spends his days being bitter about his failures alongside his perpetual houseguest, Todd (Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul). Things get complicated when his cat girlfriend and agent Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris) hires ghost writer Diane (Alison Brie) to pen BoJack's memoir. Filled with hilarious characters that could only exist in drawing-form, BoJack Horseman is a real winner. Now back for its sixth and final season, BoJack finds himself at a crossroads on his road to recovery. Meanwhile, Diane moves to Chicago with her new boyfriend as Mr. Peanutbutter struggles to keep his relationship with Pickles from falling apart.

Details: 6 seasons, 12 episodes per season, 25 minutes per episode

3. Queer Eye: We're in Japan!

Queer Eye is back! Taking over from where the original Fab Five left off, the new team has been put together with the same ultimate mission: to remodel individuals into the best possible version of themselves, whether it be their wardrobe, living arrangements, grooming, diet or even their confidence. We know, makeover shows are usually pretty lame, but this one is fantastic in the way that the guys really get to the emotional heart of each subject they undertake. Often, there's a reason the men and women featured in each episode have let themselves go or have put up defensive walls against the outside world, and it's up to the Fab Five to reignite their inner spark and show them their own potential. Because the Fab Five really seem to care about them, it becomes incredibly rewarding to watch them go from unhappy to full of life. Chances are you'll cry at least once per episode. And, as an added bonus to the usual US-based seasons, Netflix has dropped a special four-episode season that sees the boys travel to Tokyo, Japan to makeover and improve the lives of some much-deserving people.

Details: 5 seasons, 4-8 episodes per season, 45 minutes per episode

4. Mindhunter

From David Fincher, director of such serial killer classics as Se7en and Zodiac, comes Mindhunter – a Netflix Original series that details how the FBI's profiling practices came into fruition. Academic and detail-oriented, the series sees its agents stare deep into the heart of darkness in order to better understand this new breed of demented killer that they've been tasked with chasing. Based on autobiographical accounts by FBI Agent John Douglas, who inspired the fictional character of Jack Crawford in Thomas Harris' seminal Hannibal books, Mindhunter is a gripping series that applies an analytical approach to a well-worn subject. Now back for season 2, the team will face the likes of Charles Manson and David 'Son of Sam' Berkowitz.

Details: 2 seasons, 9-10 episodes per season, 60 minutes per episode

5. Stranger Things

Following up its successful first two seasons, Stranger Things season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. Playing like a cross between Stephen King and Steven Spielberg, Stranger Things is a nostalgic and somewhat scary throwback to the classic Amblin films of the '80s. In the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, young boy Will (Noah Schnapp) disappears in the middle of the night without a trace. The very next day, a young girl in a hospital gown appears in town, scared and unable to speak. In true Goonies/Stand By Me-fashion, the girl joins up with Will's buddies in an attempt to track down their missing friend. Also embroiled in the mystery is the young boy's mother, Joyce (Winona Ryder) – a woman who must confront terrifying forces if she has any hope of seeing her son again. Without spoiling seasons 1 and 2 for newcomers, Stranger Things 3 picks up in 1985 and not only introduces some new characters and threats, but a flashy new location in the Starcourt mall, which is about as '80s as it gets.

Details: 3 seasons, 8 episodes per season, 60 minutes per episode

6. GLOW

From the makers of Orange is the New Black comes GLOW, a show based on a real-life all-women wrestling league that existed in the '80s. Why's it called GLOW? It stands for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, that's why! The show stars Alison Brie (Community) as an aspiring actress who auditions for the wrestling gig after being fed up with the lack of meaty female roles in Hollywood. Here, she can be a fierce warrior, one who is in charge of her own destiny and gets to play opposite other strong women. Like Orange is the New Black, GLOW is a show that masterfully balances comedy and drama. In its third season, we follow the ladies as the show moves to Las Vegas for live performances, leading to new set of problems for everyone involved. We can only hope that Netflix's GLOW gets as many seasons as its real-life counterpart.

Details: 3 seasons, 8 episodes per season, 30 minutes per episode

7. The Chef Show

If you loved Jon Favreau's delightful comedy Chef, you're going to adore The Chef Show, which sees the actor/director reunite with the film's leading food advisor, Chef Roy Choi, to embark on new cooking adventures, like sharing a meal with the Avengers cast in Atlanta, or cooking keto-friendly pizza with director Robert Rodriguez. During the first season, most episodes saw the duo cook one of the signature dishes that made mouths water in the film Chef, allowing you at home to see exactly how they're made. For season 2, the scope of the show has expanded, with Choi and Favreau embarking cooking adventures that have nothing to do with the original film – which is great, because now we're likely to get even more seasons in the future!

Details: 2 season, 10 episodes per season, 30 minutes per episode

8. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Forget the '90s TV series Sabrina the Teenage Witch, because aside from sharing character names, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is an entirely different beast. Darker and scarier than that family-friendly take, Netflix's version of the classic Archie Comics character owes a lot more to creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's recent comic series of the same name. Dealing head on with Satanism, demons and other dark subject matter, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina makes for a perfect companion to Riverdale (also from Aguirre-Sacasa), which tends to dabble in death and mystery, too. Of course, the show is quite fun, too, with a terrific performances from Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) as Sabrina, Lucy Davis (Wonder Woman) as Aunt Hilda and Australia's own Miranda Otto (Return of the King) as Aunt Zelda. Spooky and clever, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina positively ghoulish fun.

Details: 2 seasons, 10 episodes per season (plus one holiday special), 60 minutes per episode

9. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

A beloved fantasy film from the 1980s, Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal has returned as a brand new Netflix Original series! Delightfully, the original's staggeringly masterful puppetry has been retained and looks better and more elaborate than ever. Following on from the events of the original film, the new series once again takes place in the fantastical world of Thra, where the Gelfling clans are still in rebellion against the Skeksis – a reptilian bird-like race that rules over the world and causes much suffering for its people. A must-watch for '80s kids who grew up on the original film.

Details: 1 season, 10 episodes per season, 45-50 minutes per episode

10. Love, Death & Robots

From the twisted minds of David Fincher (Se7en, Fight Club) and Tim Miller (Deadpool) comes Love, Death & Robots – a violence and sex-filled animated anthology series that's strictly for adults. For years, the two visionaries attempted to bring a new adaptation of the classic Heavy Metal comics to screens, only to eventually leave the project behind due to lack of interest from all the major studios. Now, the project has been resuscitated in a new form thanks to Netflix, allowing the filmmakers to produce 18 self-contained short films, many of which are adapted from classic sci-fi and fantasy stories from authors such as Peter F. Hamilton, Alastair Reynolds, John Scalzi and more. If you're into genre fiction involving robots, monsters and heady sci-fi themes, you're going to adore Love, Death & Robots.

Details: 1 collection, 18 episodes, 6-17 minutes per episode

