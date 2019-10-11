The best iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus cases: how to protect your all-glass iPhone

Protecting your phone with a case has always been a smart plan, but it's more crucial now that phonemakers have switched to glass backs for their handsets. The iPhone 8 was the first Apple smartphone to follow that trend, and it's awful when an accidental drop cracks either of your device's glass sides.

Lucky for you, we've curated a list of cases to safeguard your iPhone 8. While it's been superseded by newer Apple phones, the venerable iPhone 8 remains a reliable device for a good price that could – and should – last you years... so long as you keep it safe from accidents.

To be clear, we haven’t tested out these iPhone 8 cases and can't guarantee all will protect (or look cool) to the same degree. But the list includes many that come highly-rated by users, and some look pretty sharp.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2019

Black Friday 2019 is coming up (with Cyber Monday 2019 just after), which brings with it a manic savings season that you'll likely want to be a part of if you're looking for iPhone 8 cases. The deals bonanza sees many products reduced in price, both tech and non-tech pieces of kit, and iPhone cases have previously witnessed discounts during this time.

These are products that we haven't had in our test labs, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections, ranked from cheapest to most expensive, take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability and unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

Best iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus cases at a glance

Torras Slim Fit iPhone 8 Case

JETech iPhone 8 clear case

Spigen Touch Armor case for iPhone 8

Matone Crystal Clear case

Speck Presidio Grip case

X-Doria Defense Clear case

MNML Thin case for iPhone 8

Tech21 Pure Clear case

iPhone 8 Official Silicone case

Mujjo Leather case

iPhone 8 Official Leather case

LifeProof Fre case

Otterbox Defender case

Spigen Slim Armor CS case

Caseology Parallax case

Otterbox Strada case for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8 faux leather wallet folio case

Best iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus cases

Torras Slim Fit iPhone 8 Case

Barely bigger than the phone itself

Ultra-thin case

Simple, elegant look

Almost surely won't protect as well as thicker cases

The Torras Slim Fit case is perfect for those who want a simple, inexpensive case that won't glitz up their iPhone 8. It won't have the multi-stage protection of an OtterBox, but buying one of these is certainly better than keeping your phone naked, and this is the next closest thing: aside from a 1mm lip around the camera, the Torras Slim Fit is only fractionally larger than the phone itself.

This is the case for those who want a no-frills case that will fit in pockets and small bags. Get it for $11 (£8, AU$15) on Amazon here.

JETech iPhone 8 clear case

Your basic plastic case for a low, low price

Very affordable

Slim design

Basic protection

JETech's iPhone 8 case is also its iPhone 7 case (it fits both), which tells you a lot about the design: it fits, it works, it's not complicated. This crystal-clear case should protect against basic drops, scratches and scuffs.

In other words, don't expect phenomenal protection from this case, but it's an extremely functional choice for someone who doesn't want to spend much or just needs a quick fix before upgrading to a pricier case.

You can get the JETech Case for under $8 (£6, AU$11) on Amazon here.

Spigen Tough Armor case for iPhone 8

An entry-level protection-focused case

Slightly complex protection

Kickstand!

Likely won't protect as well as pricier cases

Spigen releases Tough Armor cases for plenty of phones, and this iPhone 8 case is much like them: improved protection over basic cases for a bit higher price, but nowhere near as expensive as others in this list.

The case has a flexible TPU body wrapped in a polycarbonate back, providing a little extra cushion between the ground and your phone than simple plastic cases. Plus, it's got a little kickstand if you enjoy watching media on your iPhone 8.

The Spigen Tough Armor iPhone 8 case is just under $16 (£12, AU$22) and available on Amazon here.

Matone Crystal Clear case

Simple and affordable

Added grip

Cheap

Inelegant

Matone's Crystal Clear case is a simple solution for protecting your iPhone 8 Plus. It's a basic, soft TPU bumper case that goes around the edges and back of the phone to absorb shock when dropped.

It comes in four colors, but all of them are see-through, so you'll still be able to show off the full appearance of your phone. And, of course, with simplicity comes a low price tag.

See this iPhone 8 Plus case at Amazon here.

Speck Presidio Grip case

Cheap and protective

Grip design

Will protect against scratches

Limited colors for iPhone 8

Looking for a simple protective cover that will help you grip your iPhone 8? This option from trusted case manufacturer Speck is basic, but does exactly what you need it to.

It won't protect the screen of your phone, but the grip material at the back will help you keep hold of your phone when you really need to.

X-Doria Defense Clear case

Clear, form-fitting and to the point

Raised lip prevents screen scratching

Doesn't totally mask phone's design

Fairly bulky

Protection for your pricey iPhone 8 can come at a high cost, but it doesn’t have to. The X-Doria Defense Clear case costs less than most ruggedized cases.

One understated feature this one boasts is that it tucks the iPhone 8’s screen under a bit of its lip so as to avoid scratching it on a table if you like to set your phone face down. This case is no frills, but if all you’re looking for is protection on the cheap, look no further.

MNML Thin case for iPhone 8

It's barely there in the best way possible

Doesn't add thickness to the design

Available in a few colors

Not super protective

If you're looking for a case, but don't want to add any heft or thickness to the iPhone 8, this is the one you're after.

MNML makes, you guessed it, cases with minimal aesthetic. They are cheap and come in a variety of colors. Better yet, they'll work on your iPhone 7 as well, should you have one laying around.

Tech21 Pure Clear case

Protection that allows you to see your phone

Clear design

Easy to take on or off

No front protection

Tech21 offers a great protective case here that will ensure the back or edges of your phone won't get scratched and will hopefully be able to take a bit of the brunt when you next drop your iPhone 8.

There's no front to this case, so you may want to buy a screen protector, but this see through option may be a good idea if you want to be able to see your phone while it's protected.

iPhone 8 Official Silicone case

Straight from Apple itself

Officially made by Apple

Lots of color choices

No front protection

Apple makes its own official cases for the iPhone 8, and unsurprisingly they're worthy of inclusion in this list. This one is made from a silicone material that should feel comfortable in your hand.

But perhaps the best element is the color choices on offer here. You have the choice of nine colors, including bright red, so you can make your phone look like the red iPhone 7.

Mujjo Leather case

A stylish mix of form and function

Tight fight

Relatively inexpensive

Likely won't age gracefully

Doesn't seem like it'll protect the camera

If style is your modus operandi, this leather case by Mujjo should fit your tastes nicely. In terms of its looks, it’s reminiscent of Apple’s own leather case, but it’s going for the much cheaper rate of about $38 (around £28, AU$47).

It likely won’t be the most protective case, given that it doesn’t look to hug the camera unit closely, so it’s probably not the wisest choice for those who like to take their phone out in the elements. That said, if you biff, you’ll really be going down in style.

iPhone 8 Official Leather case

Officially premium

Premium leather

Lots of color choices

Doesn't offer protection for screen

This is another choice you can buy directly in the Apple Store when you grab your iPhone 8, but we really like the leather version of Apple's official case.

Apart from the material it's made of, the design is very similar to the silicone version up above and it comes in a great variety of colors too including pink, brown and bright red.

LifeProof Fre case

Colorful, rugged protection for your iPhone 8

Available in a few colors

Matches phone design

Might not fit everyone's taste

Expensive

If protecting your phone is your number one priority when investing in a case, LifeProof’s signature offering looks to fit the bill with its colorful suite of cases.

By hugging around the back and securely over the iPhone 8’s front, it protects its fragile glass build materials on every front.

While the phone looks as much like an iPhone 6 as it does an 8 while covered, at least you’ll still be able to take advantage of all the new features, like wireless charging and the improved camera. The big downside is that this ruggedized case is nearly $100.

Otterbox Defender case

Several levels of protection

Colors: Many | Material: Plastic and rubber

Serious protection

Ample color options

Bulky

Otterbox’s Defender Series of cases is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to ensure their iPhone 8 is safe from just about anything. This case offers multi-layer protection for the front, back and sides of the phone. An attachable clip can even help you keep it easily accessible without making it more prone to falls.

Spigen Slim Armor CS case

A case and cardholder in one

Colors: Black, Gunmetal, Jet White, Red, Blush Gold, Rose Gold | Material: TPU and PC

Good protection

Handy cardholder

Added bulk

Spigen’s Slim Armor CS is a handy case for the iPhone 8. It not only protects your phone with a two-layer combination of soft TPU and hard PC, but it also lets you store two card inside. Throw a credit card and license in there, and you’re set for a night on the town.

Caseology Parallax case

Style meets security

Interesting designs

Multi-layer protection

Hides phone design

Caseology's Parallax iPhone 8 case has a stylish design combining a soft shell with a 3D effect on the back and a hard shell for extra reinforcement.

While it might cover up most of the iPhone 8's own design, the Parallax case's look is interesting enough that you might not even mind. Plus, there are plenty of color combinations to choose from.

See the Caseology Parallax iPhone at Amazon here.

Otterbox Strada case for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Classy and secure

Complete coverage

Classy look

Expensive

Otterbox makes great cases, and the Strada series for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sticks to that trend. The case features mutli-layer protection for your phone. And, thanks to its folio style, it can protect your screen as well.

It may be pricey, but it's a lot cheaper than a serious repair. It also has room for a credit card, so you can store one in your case if you don't like bringing your wallet everywhere.

See the Otterbox Strada case for iPhone 8 at Amazon here.

See the Otterbox Strada case for iPhone 8 Plus at Amazon here.

We've also made a list of the best iPhone apps

iPhone 8 faux leather wallet folio case

Style and room for cards

Handsome

Room for cards

Protects front screen when closed

Folio needs to be opent o access

This folio-style wallet is great for anyone who doesn't want to bring their wallet along with their phone. Its faux-leather looks nice (in photos, at least), comes in multiple colors and has three pockets for cards or cash.

It may be a bit cumbersome for frequent texters, but it will keep your phone's front screen a bit more protected from damage. Pick up this iPhone 8 faux-leather wallet case on Amazon here for $19 (£15, AU$26).