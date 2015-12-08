Yamaha's MusicCast gets hi-res OpenLIVE music streams

Unlike competitors Sonos, LG and Samsung, Yamaha is currently the only manufacturer in the wireless multi-room audio space with features capable of streaming hi-res audio, thanks to its MusicCast technology.

Now, the brand is partnering with Australia’s leading hi-res music download service, OpenLIVE, to offer $50 worth of music from the OpenLIVE store with every STUDIO (NX-N500), R-N602 MusicCast Stereo Receiver and MCR-N670 MusicCast Micro Hi Fi system sold in Australia.

OpenLIVE delivers music downloads at a minimum CD quality of 44.1 kHz / 16-bit (1411 kbps), all the way up to 24-bit, which it provides in the lossless FLAC audio format.

The $50 of credit on offer should get users a decent number of songs, with 16-bit songs going for $2.19, and 24-bit songs priced at $3.84.

The offer is valid until the January 31, 2016, and purchases must be registered on OpenLIVE’s website.