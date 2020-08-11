Announcing the winner of APC mag's AU$6,600 WD Editor Box PC!

In its recent August 2020 issue (#483), TechRadar's sister-from-printland, APC magazine, held a rather fantastic competition. Up for grabs was the stunning and powerful WD APC Editor Box PC, with parts totalling a value of AU$6,600. This ballsy system was commissioned by WD and built by master Aussie modder Stuart Tonks.

Here's a quick recap of what's inside:

Storage (SSDs): 2 x WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD 1TB

Storage (HDDs): 4 x WD Black 3.5-inch PC Hard Drive 6TB

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3900X

Motherboard: Asrock X570 Creator

Memory: 32GB G.Skill 3600MHz

GPU: Zotac RTX 2080 Super Amp Extreme

Case: Fractal Design 7 White

PSU: Fractal Design Ion+ 860

CPU cooling: Fractal Design Celsius+ S36 Prisma AIO

The competition has now closed and a winner has been chosen from the many hundreds of entries received.

A huge congratulations to the winner, Mr B Boller! The team loved his entry, which was heartwarming: "I’m a father of two young girls, winning this PC will allow us to play games together and teach them to maintain a PC."

Well done Mr Boller – we hope you and the kids have years of joy through this machine, and that a new generation of PC enthusiasts is cultivated!

Thanks to everyone that entered, and big thanks to WD for making this all possible!