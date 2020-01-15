Announcing the 2020 Australian PC Awards

Here at TechRadar, it's safe to say we're pretty nuts about technology of all stripes – and the same can be said for our in our sister publications Australian Personal Computer, TechLife Australia, PC PowerPlay and PC Gamer.

In the annual avalanche of awesome tech, there are certain products so compelling that the editorial team buys and uses them ourselves. There's also gear we test and are impressed with and recommend to you... and then there are the products that just aren’t up to scratch.

Since its inception, Future Publishing’s annual Australian PC Awards has delivered the decisive verdict on what’s really, truly the very best. And, it’s happening again.

We’re busy right now creating a shortlist of amazing products that will be up for contention across an immense 33 categories. This covers everything from all the key PC components like CPUs, graphics cards, motherboards, memory and storage and extends through to peripherals, the best gaming gear and laptops.

The only criteria for nomination is that the product must have been first sold in Australian during 2019 – so there's a lot to choose from!

We will publish the finalists right here on TechRadar in the coming weeks, and there will be opportunity for you to vote and have your say. Stay tuned for that announcement, or subscribe to our free TechRadar Australia newsletter.

It'll all culminate in a grand awards night on April 2, 2020, where the very best of the best will be properly rewarded!

In the meantime, you can check out last year’s finalists and winners right here!