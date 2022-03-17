Amazon's new role-playing game can help you build your AWS skills

Learn hands-on cloud computing skills in a virtual 3D world

AWS Cloud Quest
As part of its efforts to provide free cloud computing skills training to 29m people by 2025, AWS has released a new game-based 3D role-playing experience called AWS Cloud Quest: Cloud Practitioner.

Designed by AWS Training and Certification, AWS Cloud Quest aims to help adult learners gain practical AWS experience. To beat the game, learners will need to complete quests that build cloud skills while helping the 3D world's citizens build a better city. Gameplay includes videos, quizzes and hands-on exercises based on real-world business scenarios.

Throughout their adventure, players of AWS Cloud Quest will gain a better understanding of the cloud by exploring core AWS services and categories like compute, storage, database and security services as they build basic cloud solutions.

For those looking to earn an industry-recognized credential, the new game provides an engaging way to help prepare for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam. AWS Cloud Quest is available globally now and can be accessed using a PC through AWS Skill Builder.

AWS Educate

In addition to AWS Cloud Quest, Amazon's cloud computing arm has also released a reimagined version of its AWS Educate program worldwide.

AWS Educate is designed for self-motivated, pre-professional learners who are not yet working in the cloud such as students and job-training participants. However, its new courses and hands-on labs are accessible enough that even individuals as young as 13 years old can register.

The program itself offers hundreds of hours of free, self-paced training and resource materials including over 50 courses and 10 hands-on labs in the AWS Management Console. Those looking to validate their knowledge can also earn AWS Educate badges as they prepare for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam.

Director of cloud career training programs at AWS, Kevin Kelly provided further insight on both AWS Cloud Quest and the company's reimagined AWS Educate program in a blog post, saying:

“AWS Cloud Quest and AWS Educate intentionally move away from passive content. We want to make abstract cloud computing concepts real through interactive and hands-on activities that immediately let learners turn theory into practice. These two offerings help individuals grow their skills and employability. We’re continuing to innovate how learners can build their cloud knowledge and practical skills, meeting them where they are and bringing knowledge within anyone’s reach by making these programs free.”

