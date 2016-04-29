How to safely and legally fly a drone

Drones are great fun and easy to fly, but as the small airborne craft have become increasingly popular, so has the number of incidents and near misses. It's easy enough to dismiss the issues as someone else's problem and unlikely to happen to you, but if you don't regularly maintain your drone then it's surprising how quickly you could find yourself in trouble.

Regular checks for damage and general maintenance are as essential as charging the batteries, for example a chipped propeller can lead to an uneven or uncontrollable flight.

Equally, ensuring you understand the crafts' options such as the 'return to home' feature will help ensure that if things do go wrong then you'll still be able to recover your drone safely. Here are a few tips, checks and options that you should carry out on a regular basis.