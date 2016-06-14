OnePlus 3 tips and tricks

The OnePlus 3 is set to bring you flagship power without the price tag, just like the OnePlus 2 before it. However, there's a lot more to the phone than just raw specs, with OxygenOS giving access to a range of tweaks and advanced functions that you won't find on most rival handsets.

So whether you've already got one ordered and want to get ahead of the game or are just wondering what the software has to offer we've got you covered, with a guide to its less obvious features.

From custom LED notifications to proximity sensor smarts and a whole lot more, here are eight tips and tricks to get the most out of the OnePlus 3.