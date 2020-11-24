How to watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2020

The 38th Golden Joystick Awards ceremony takes place today – but things are a little different this year. Rather than an in-person event, the ceremony is taking place via live stream which means you can watch all the action live from the comfort of your own home (or sneakily from work).

The Golden Joystick Awards 2020 livestream will be on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and GamesRadar on November 24, with the pre-show kicking off at 12:30pm PST, 3:30pm EST and 8:30pm GMT.

We've also embedded the stream below, so you can watch along right here:

What's the schedule?

This year's Golden Joystick Awards are hosted by Travis Willingham, the voice of Thor in Marvel’s Avengers and Laura Bailey, voice of Abby in The Last of Us 2 and Black Widow in Marvel’s Avengers. The event will also feature musical performances from Harry Mack and Lara6683, who will be performing a selection of video games music, as well as appearances from some of the biggest names in gaming. Ex-Arsenal footballer Ian Wright is also set to make cameo.

In addition, we'll be seeing a number of exclusive game trailers - including The Medium and Martha is Dead.

Millions of public votes have been cast so far to determine the winners in 20 categories, including Ultimate Game of the Year, Most Wanted Game and PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Games of the Year. Four critics choice awards will also be revealed on the night - Outstanding Contribution, Best Performer, Breakthrough Award and the Critics Choice Game of the Year.

Keep in mind, voting is now closed for the Golden Joystick Awards.