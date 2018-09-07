How to download and install the IPVanish Windows app

Hailing from Texas, United States, IPVanish provides a solid Virtual Private Network (VPN) service: more than 1,000 servers in 80+ major cities across over 60 countries, fast and reliable connections for up to 10 devices at the same time, user-friendly and intuitive apps for all major platforms and devices, a LAN blocking feature, and lots more.

This guide will show you how to download, install, and set up IPVanish on your Windows device.

1. Go to the website

Open your browser and navigate to the IPVanish website .

2. Go to the downloads section

Click the Apps link in the top right corner of the website to go to the IPVanish downloads page.

3. Go to Windows download page

On the following page, click the orange Download Now button.

4. Begin download

The website will automatically recognize you’re using Windows, and redirect you to the appropriate page. Click the orange Download Windows App button to begin.

5. Choose where to download the app

The IPVanish download will begin when you press Save.

6. Open the installation file

When the download is finished, click ipvanish-setup.exe in the lower left part of your browser window to begin the installation.

7. Install the app

Follow the steps to complete the installation. A prompt will ask you to allow the program to make changes to your computer. Click Yes.

8. Open the app

Once the installation has completed, click the Run IPVanish button to open the app.

9. Login

Enter your login credentials and press the Login button. The grey login button will turn green after you type in your email address and password.

10. Connect to a server

Click the round OFF button in the upper right corner of the app window to connect to an automatically assigned server. Alternatively, you can choose a server you want by clicking the Server List button in the left-hand toolbar and click the country or city of your choice to connect to a server there.

11. That’s it!