How to change your Microsoft Office password or reset it

Logging into Microsoft Office using your Microsoft account details allows you to activate the software, connect to other Microsoft services such as OneDrive, and share files with other people.

You use your Microsoft account details to log into Office, so changing your Office password is done by updating your Microsoft account password. Note that this will also change the password you use in other Microsoft software, such as Microsoft Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge.

In our example, we’ll begin the process of changing our Microsoft password from within Microsoft Office 2019, but the steps are virtually identical in post-2013 versions of the software.

How to change your Microsoft Office password

Click on your username at the top right of Microsoft Office (Image credit: Microsoft)

Select My Microsoft account (Image credit: Microsoft)

Click on More actions (Image credit: Microsoft)

Select Change password (Image credit: Microsoft)

Enter your current Microsoft password (Image credit: Microsoft)

Enter your current Microsoft password again and choose a new password (Image credit: Microsoft)

First, click on your name at the top right of the Microsoft Office interface. From the drop-down menu, choose My Microsoft account. This will bring you to the Microsoft account page in your web browser.

At the top of the page, you should see a link named More actions. Click on this, and choose Change password from the menu that appears. The next page will ask you to re-enter your current password, so do so and click Sign in.

On the final page, enter your existing password again, and choose a new password for your Microsoft account. Optionally, by enabling a checkbox, you can specify that Microsoft will force you to change your password every 72 days.

When you’ve chosen and entered your new password, click Save. Now when you log into Microsoft Office on any device, you must use this new password.

How to reset your Microsoft Office password

Click Forgotten your password on the login page (Image credit: Microsoft)

If you’ve forgotten your Microsoft Office password, you can get a reminder from the Microsoft account login page. Enter the email address that you used to sign up with Microsoft, and click Sign in. On the next page, instead of entering your password, click Forgot Password? (depending on whether you’ve previously logged in, this link may be titled Forgotten your password? instead).

The next page will ask you whether you want to email a security code to your email address so you can reset your password. Assuming that you still have access to that email account, select Email and click Get code. Once you receive the account reset code from Microsoft, enter the code that you receive in the email on the next page, and click Next. Finally, set a new password for your Microsoft account.

If you set up a security question when you created your Microsoft account, you also have the option to recover your account by answering the security question instead.