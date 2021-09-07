Best CRM software 2021

The best CRM software solutions act as a hub for storing contact information, tracking multiple sales pipelines, assigning tasks to staff members, logging customer communications, and evaluating the performance of sales and marketing activities.

It enables someone in a sales team, for example, to scan a prospect’s business card, create a follow-up task, log a phone call, send an email campaign, see recent social media posts, close a deal, and track the status of the project, all in the same software solution.

In this article, we unpick the main features and benefits of CRM software and outline the best solutions on the market.

What to consider with CRM software

What is CRM? Many businesses use some form of customer relationship management (CRM) system to nurture and monetize relationships with their prospects, customers, and associates. At a basic level, this can be a spreadsheet or contact list, but, as a business grows, investing in a CRM solution can increase productivity and help you close more deals.

The focus of each CRM software solution varies from project management tools to marketing automation to lead generation, so look for the specs that fit your requirements.

To support you in your decision-making, below we address some of the most frequently asked questions about CRM software.

CRM software helps you manage relationships with business prospects, close deals, and making internal resources more productive. In practice, it enables you to do the following:

Store data about your contacts, including names, job titles, emails, and phone numbers.

Assign and track workflow tasks to sales teams, such as sending follow-up emails, writing business proposals, and tracking invoices.

Analyze and improve the effectiveness of sales and marketing activities through generating custom reports, forecasting future revenue, and anticipating sales bottlenecks.

CRM software equips you with tools that help you win new business. These include automatic workflows, email templates and campaigns, and performance reporting.

Many CRM solutions, such as Salesforce above, offer desktop and mobile apps. (Image credit: Salesforce)

Without a CRM solution, you’d be doing significant manual work to store, track, and interact with contacts, and the sales pipeline would be more sluggish without automation or reminders.

Many CRM solutions can integrate with software including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack, Mailchimp, and business intelligence programs such as Microsoft Power BI.

Populating your CRM database with customer data from elsewhere tends to be seamless: most providers allow imports from spreadsheets or contact apps such as Google Contacts.

How much does CRM software cost?

CRM software is usually priced as a monthly or yearly subscription, with plans varying in feature complexity. Usually, the quoted price is per user, unless stated otherwise.

Many vendors offer unlimited free tiers, while paid plans grow in functionality from Starter to Professional to Enterprise. Sometimes, add-ons come at an extra cost; for example, phone credits, premium support, or access to automated marketing tools.

The first paid tier in CRM software, which generally works well for small businesses, tends to be between $8 per month to $29 per month, charged on a yearly basis.

Mid-tier plans fit growing businesses and are priced between $20 to $75 per month. As a benchmark, Zoho CRM packs a competitive set of features in its affordable $23 monthly Professional plan.

Finally, the Enterprise or higher tiers tend to be on the expensive side, offering customization options and a higher level of support: the range is from $40 to $150 monthly, with HubSpot’s full CRM suite reaching a whopping $4,000 per month.

CRM software compared

CRM software Lowest monthly fee Free version Key features Support Freshworks CRM $15/user Free plan; 21-day free trial Deal management AI; In-built calling tool Phone and email support, Mon–Fri Insightly $29/user Free plan; Two-week trial Database and workflow customization; Powerful reporting integrations Email support only; Premium phone and training support costs $1500/ year HubSpot CRM $45/two users Free plan; 14-day free trial Combined sales and marketing workflow; Website usage analytics Live chat, phone, and online meeting support Apptivo $8/user Free plan; 30-day free trial Native apps including invoice generator; Up to 10GB cloud storage Live chat, email, phone support; 24/7 on Ultimate plans Zoho CRM $14/user Free plan; 15-day free trial Lead generation through website scraping; Deal management AI Email support, Mon–Fri Salesforce (US link) $25/user 30-day free trial Sophisticated workflow automation; Enterprise app development Email ticketing and toll-free phone

CRM features and benefits explained

Contact / lead management Storing and using prospect details to nurture relationships are at the core of a CRM system. Integrations with contact apps and social media accounts are a plus, maximizing lead information for sales teams.

Deal management When there’s a sales opportunity, the deal management feature helps increase productivity so your team can close the deal. This can include setting milestones, tasks, and deadlines.

Workflow automation Automation can get critical tasks done while saving time: for example, email templates can be scheduled to go out to prospects when they reach a certain stage in the sales funnel.

Bulk emails Sending bulk emails to contacts can advance relationships and save sales teams a lot of time. You can usually store and personalize email templates and customize recipient groups.

Call and email logs Keeping track of customer communications in a centralized CRM platform removes the need to rely on human memory and ensures teams are equipped with the latest information on the relationship.

Lead generation A good CRM system helps you gather new leads in a cost-efficient way. This can include inputting business card data via mobile app and scraping the internet for specific customer profiles.

Lead assignment If you’ve got a growing sales team, being able to assign leads to staff members is key to ensuring the best person is on the case, thus increasing the chances of closing deals.

Reporting and analytics Customizing and exporting reports on your sales and marketing activities helps you learn from successful deals and focus your attention on high-likelihood prospects.

Drag-and-drop sales pipeline For manual changes to your pipeline activities, drag-and-drop Kanban-style boards are a quick and easy way to update the status of different deals.

Third-party integration Integrating with other business software increases the information you have on contacts and can add new features, such as email campaign management.

CRM software reviews

(Image credit: Salesforce)

Salesforce – Best for medium-sized and enterprise businesses The market leader – and for good reason Specifications Price: From $25 per user/mo Free plan: No Trial: 30 days Support: Email ticketing and phone Reasons to buy + All-in-one functionality + Advanced customization Reasons to avoid - Pricier than the competition - No free plan

Salesforce is a global leader in CRM, with advanced, customizable functionality, user-friendly design, and outstanding reporting tools.

The main CRM core is Salesforce Sales Cloud, which can be integrated with Marketing Cloud for email automation or with Einstein Analytics for AI-powered business intelligence, among others. While the lower Sales Cloud tiers are comparable with those from Zoho CRM or Apptivo, it’s the Enterprise features that justify the higher prices.

On top of pipeline management, call and email logs, and customizable contact management, Enterprise plans and above include advanced reporting and prediction, app development, full sandbox, sophisticated process automations, and external system integrations via web services APIs.

In use, Salesforce Sales Cloud is intuitive and focuses on getting your leads over the line, but you can customize a significant part of your interface to suit your team’s needs, from dashboards to reports and contact forms.

In large organizations, the app development and sandbox features can help make teams even more productive by customizing permissions and workflows across territories, customer verticals, and sales funnel stages.

Read our full Salesforce review.

(Image credit: Freshworks)

Freshworks – Best for small buisness Perfect if you value ease-of-use over customization Specifications Price: $15 per user/mo Free plan: Yes Trial: 21 days Support: Phone and email (Mon-Fri) Reasons to buy + Intuitive, user-friendly interface + Strong sales features, including built-in phone Reasons to avoid - No business card scanning tool - No internet-scraping lead generation feature

Freshworks CRM works best for small to medium businesses that prioritize ease of use over advanced customization.

Its desktop and mobile interface is highly intuitive, including quick access to contact records and communications, and drag-and-drop Kanban-style boards for sales pipeline management. Its intelligent assistant tool, Freddy AI, can also help suggest which deals to close and how if you give it sufficient historical data to work with.

Its main focus is on sales team productivity and deal closure. You can integrate your email client—including Microsoft Outlook and Gmail—into the software, enabling you to create email templates, send bulk emails to prospects, and log incoming and outgoing messages.

Furthermore, there’s an in-built calling tool with a recording feature that automatically updates customer communication records.

Freshworks CRM is limited in terms of lead generation tools, such as business card scanners. It does, however, feature customizable web forms, capturing lead data from your website and automatically assigning sales leads.

Read our full Freshworks CRM review, and our Freshsales CRM review to learn more about the more sales-focused CRM under the Freshworks umbrella.

(Image credit: Insightly)

Insightly – Best for project management Sales productivity at its heart Specifications Price: From $29 per user/mo Free plan: Yes Trial: 14 days Support: Email and phone (at additional cost) Reasons to buy + Vast project and sales management features + High degree of workflow automation Reasons to avoid - Phone support paid separately - Steep learning curve

Insightly is a great CRM system for managing complex sales pipelines, as you’re able to customize contact data fields, sales funnel stages, and more.

Workflow automation, including scheduling emails when sales stages change, can save a lot of time and refocus team efforts on nurturing relationships.

Another strong point is its integration capabilities: contact sheets can integrate social media posts, while communications can be drawn from Mailchimp, Microsoft Outlook, and other programs.

Also, Insightly’s reporting function can work with Microsoft Power BI to create advanced custom dashboards and reports, helping you measure and plan your sales productivity.

That said, lead generation features are slim: while Insightly features a business card scanner, it’s not able to scrape the internet for new leads. You don’t get much hand-holding, either: Insightly’s plans include only email and knowledge base support, and phone assistance has an added cost.

Read our full Insightly review.

(Image credit: HubSpot)

HubSpot – Best for free functionality Ideal if you're new to CRM tools Specifications Price: From $45 per two users/mo Free plan: Yes Trial: 14 days Support: Live chat, phone, online meeting Reasons to buy + Powerful free CRM core + Website marketing integrations, including ad management Reasons to avoid - Marketing contacts limited to 2,000 on non-enterprise plans - Limited reporting functionality

While many CRM providers offer free plans, none are as functional as the one from HubSpot CRM. The basics are well covered, including contact management, call and email logs, deal pipeline, and integrations with apps including Slack and Gmail.

On paid plans, the core CRM is enriched with features from HubSpot’s Marketing, Sales, and Service Hubs. With the marketing functionality, you can generate pop-up forms, chatbots, and ad retargeting on your website, as well as automate and track email campaigns. Premium sales features include deal assignment automation, customizable reports, and intelligent lead scoring to help focus your team’s efforts.

The biggest obstacle is that the contacts you can market to—for example, via bulk emails or ads—are limited to 2,000 on all plans apart from Enterprise, which has a limit of 10,000. However, you can store and track up to 1 million prospects.

While enviable, HubSpot’s combined sales and marketing functionality comes with a steep price. A mid-tier plan, including sales, marketing, and service hubs, can cost $1,275 per month.

Read our full HubSpot CRM review.

(Image credit: Apptivo)

Apptivo – Best for deal management Great value for money Specifications Price: From $8 per user/mo Free plan: Yes Trial: 30 days Support: Live chat, email, phone (24-hour on Ultimate plan) Reasons to buy + Client management tools, such as invoicing + Great value for money Reasons to avoid - Difficulty navigating Apptivo native apps - Occasional bugs

Apptivo boasts a comprehensive set of features, including all the classic CRM must-haves: pipeline management, email logs, mass emails, sales team assignment, and reporting. But its selling point is the post-deal functionality, which can generate timesheets, track invoices, and even store account-related files.

Apptivo stores up to 10GB per user on its Ultimate plan, so you can collaborate on client proposals, project plans, and other internal collateral. Note that two-factor authentication isn’t available on the Starter and Lite plans, which may put sensitive data at risk.

The interface is reminiscent of Google Workspace, with native apps performing different functions: for example, the Opportunities app streamlines the sales pipeline, while the Sales Planning app reveals team productivity reports.

With 10 native apps and multiple third-party integrations available—including Microsoft Office 365 and Xero—navigating Apptivo can be cumbersome at first. Fortunately, emails and live chat are available 24/7 and phone support is accessible 24/5.

Read our full Apptivo review.

(Image credit: Zoho)

Zoho – Best overall toolkit Excellent if you're in the Zoho eco-system Specifications Price: ?From $14 per user/mo Free plan: Yes Trial: 15 days Support: Email (Mon-Fri) Reasons to buy + Integration with the Zoho suite + Social media lead generation Reasons to avoid - Nothing of note

We think Zoho CRM would work well for most people looking for a sales management solution. It does all the basics well—contact and pipeline management, communications tracking, workflow automation, and reporting.

But its added value is in integrating with other apps from the Zoho sales, marketing, and project management suite, including Zoho Invoice and Zoho Campaigns, which can input valuable prospect data into your pipeline. Moreover, Zoho CRM can scrape contact details from social networks and scan business cards, making it a powerful lead generation system.

In use, the product is highly customizable: you can add fields to contact records, create lead assignment rules, and even personalize the look and feel of your CRM interface to maximize internal usage. Reporting and analytics features are also strong, including customizable performance reports and visualization tools.

On Enterprise and Ultimate plans, you get the Zia AI feature, which recommends what leads to focus on and what emails to write, as well as how to assign workflow.

Read our full Zoho CRM review.

How we review CRM software

When we review CRM software, we look at indicators including feature set, interface and ease of use, plans and pricing, and support options.

A high level of automation capability in managing leads, deals, and workflow is an example feature that could contribute towards a high score. Another important strength would be a desktop and mobile interface allowing quick, intuitive access to basic features.

We look at pricing plans and competitors to check whether higher subscription prices are warranted by features you can’t find elsewhere in the market, or whether a good deal could benefit those with lower budgets.

Generous customer support options are also prioritized, especially for CRM software which may come with a steep learning curve.

