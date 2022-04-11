YouTube will soon give iPhone users a welcome new feature

Audio player loading…

YouTube has confirmed that picture-in-picture (PiP) support is coming to iOS devices “in a matter of days.”

The feature, which allows users to minimize (and therefore continue watching) YouTube videos in the corner of their screen while using other apps, had previously been the subject of a timed trial with YouTube Premium subscribers.

However, in a statement given to MacRumors (opens in new tab) last year, Google revealed that it plans to “launch PiP for all US iOS users” following said Premium-only trial, suggesting that iPhone and iPad owners – in the US, at least – can expect universal access to the feature very soon.

As per the below tweet from YouTube’s support account, the company has confirmed that PiP support, when it does go live, will be compatible with any Apple devices running iOS 15 or later. The feature is already available on Android devices running Android 8 and beyond.

Are you using an iOS smartphone? If so, the Picture-in-Picture feature is still rolling out & will be available in a matter of days across all iOS 15+ devices. Tweet back @ us if needed.April 10, 2022 See more

Although we don’t know the exact date that PiP support is rolling out to the YouTube app on iOS, a handful of Premium subscribers whose access to the feature remained even after their trial ended have shared the steps required to enable it (opens in new tab).

To activate PiP support on your YouTube app – if you’ve been the lucky beneficiary of an early update – you’ll need to tap the user icon in the top right corner of the screen, then navigate to Settings. Once there, tap the General tab, then toggle picture-in-picture mode on (for what it's worth, the option is not yet available to us here at TechRadar).

PiP support on the YouTube app behaves as it does with FaceTime for iOS users. Simply swipe up to the home screen while watching a video to minimize the window, at which point you’ll be able to move and resize the mini-player to your liking.

Incidentally, the feature has been native to iPhone and iPad devices for some time – YouTube has simply been slow off the blocks when it comes to enabling PiP in its own app. PiP was only rolled out to YouTube TV videos last week, for instance.

Thankfully, though, it seems as if all iOS users will get to enjoy an improved YouTube viewing experience in just a few days’ time.