YouTube TV now supports Firefox

Interested in trying YouTube TV, but don't fancy switching your default browser to Chrome? Good news - you can now stream shows to your desktop using Firefox instead.

Until now, Chrome was YouTube TV's only supported browser, but eagle-eyed subscribers at Your Tech Explained noticed that Google has updated its support page to include Firefox in its list of options. The change isn't yet reflected on the actual YouTube TV site, but we expect it will be updated soon.

There's no sign of support for Edge, and Google's strained relationship with Microsoft means it might never happen, but the new update opens the service up to the 11% of desktop users who prefer Mozilla's browser.

What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is essentially a replacement for cable, offering live TV streaming to desktop and mobile devices for $40 per month (not including the cost of your regular internet service plan).

It's available as an app for Android and iOS, for selected Roku players (including all Roku TVs), and for Android TV. It supports six YouTube accounts per household - each with its own login, recommendations and DVR (with no storage limits).

YouTube TV is only available in the US for the time being, and its reliance on national programming means it's likely to stay that way for the foreseeable future. Check out the official site for a full list of supported networks.