Your iPhone 7 can now use wireless charging with this Mophie battery case

Your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus battery can finally last all day and into most of tomorrow, too, thanks to the debut of the all-new Mophie Juice Pack Air.

This is Mophie’s latest battery case and it straps a 2,525mAh battery to Apple’s newest iPhone while protecting it at the same time. It features rubberized support pads and raised corners.

Best of all, you won’t have to take this Mophie off to charge it or even fumble around with a wire. It’s compatible with Qi and other popular wireless charging systems, according to Mophie.

Wireless charging is popular on some Android phones, but we’ve yet to see this on an iPhone out-of-the-box. Apple is rumored to be planning the feature for the iPhone 8 .

Total talk time almost doubled

Total talk time is nearly doubled on the iPhone 7 with a Mophie Juice Pack Air. Battery life jumps from 14 hours to 27 hours.

It comes in five different colors

The iPhone 7 Plus has a more modest, but still meaningful gain, from 21 hours to 33 hours. Its smaller battery capacity of 2,420mAh keeps the case slim and manageable in one hand.

Yes, both cases do add bulk to the iPhone 7, but this is technically Mophie’s most compact juice pack ever. And it comes in five colors to help distract you: black, red, gold, rose gold and navy.

Each Juice Pack Air size also features what Mophie calls Priority+ charging for pass-through charge & sync. It conveniently enables the phone to charge first, then the juice pack.

Technically the second iPhone 7 Mophie

Believe it or not, there hasn’t been an iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Mophie battery case before today, but Mophie did launch a modular case system in September.

The previous iPhone 7 Mophie 'modular' case

The Mophie Hold Force, as it’s called, couples a clear base case and a magnetic back with one of three accessories: an ID card wallet, wrap-around folio or Powerstation Plus Mini battery.

As interesting as this modular scheme appeared, the Powerstation Plus Mini battery fell off rather easily. Apple changed the camera placement so the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus Mophie didn’t work here either. There was no true Mophie battery case solution until today.

Power users and frequent travelers are going to see the most value out of the new Juice Pack Air, which costs $99.95 (about £78, AU$134) through Mophie’s official website starting today.

TechRadar will have a Mophie Juice Pack Air hands on review later this week to test out the wireless charging and whether it scratches our Jet Black iPhone 7 Plus.