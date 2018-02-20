You may soon be able to buy the Essential Phone on Amazon India

Essential Phone PH-1, the one of a kind smartphone from the originator of Android, Andy Rubin could soon start selling in India. TechPP has reported that the phone is expected to arrive in India by late-March or early April, and will be sold exclusively on Amazon India website.

It is also said that the price of the phone will be set below Rs 30,000, rumours say it could be Rs 24,999. As per the report, India will receive the variant running Alexa in it.

Essential recently launched three new variants of the PH-1 in the US — Copper Black, Ocean Depths, and Stellar Gray. They were followed up by a new Halo Gray variant that comes with Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant built-in at $449 (approx Rs 29,000). This is the same variant that is expected to launch in India.

There was much hype about the phone before its launch as it was coming from a man who was one of the founders of Android. The demand for the phone was high and it caught attention of Android loyalists soon after it hit the stores. While the phone was unique and looked great, it later faced criticism majorly for its camera performance.

At the rumoured price of Rs 24,999 in India, it will compete in the upper mid-range segment, where we have phones like Moto X4 and Honor View 10.