You can now buy Asus’ nifty-looking Windows Mixed Reality Headset HC102

Asus has announced that its Windows Mixed Reality Headset is now available over in the US with a recommended price of $429. Plus, it’s also up for grabs in the UK.

You’ll be able to purchase it direct from Asus or other leading retailers in the US, the company notes. The headset is also being sold in the UK at retail outlets such as Ebuyer, which is offering the device for £430. (Yes, as ever these days, the price conversion from dollars to pounds isn’t a very favorable one.)

Asus's Windows Mixed Reality Headset (model HC102) boasts a 2,880 x 1,440 resolution – 1,440 x 1,440-pixels per eye – and up to a 90Hz refresh rate, which should keep things nice and smooth.

Simple setup

Asus is also trumpeting the fact that it’s very easy to get going with this device, and indeed initial setup should take you less than 10 minutes, according to the firm.

It’s also ergonomically designed with breathable materials used to ensure a comfortable fit, and has a visor which can be easily flipped up (or back down). It weighs less than 400g.

This headset is one of the niftier looking Windows Mixed Reality models, aesthetically speaking, with a smart, 3D polygonal design on the visor itself.

Asus notes that the headset currently supports over 20,000 Windows apps and in excess of 2,000 SteamVR titles. Again, you can bag the device for $429 or £430 right now.