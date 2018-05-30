Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, Mi Band 3 images surface ahead of launch

Chinese smartphone-maker Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest flagship device, the Mi 8, MIUI 10 and the Mi Band 3 at its eighth annual event in China on 30 May and ahead of the launch, some images of the Mi 8, Mi 8 SE and the Mi Band 3 have surfaced online.

After Mi 6, Xiaomi has skipped the Mi 7 and it has decided to go with the Mi 8 as this is Xiaomi’s eighth anniversary. Earlier, Xiaomi was expected to launch only the Mi 8 at the event, but leaked press images have revealed that the company will also launch a Special Edition Mi 8 dubbed as Mi 8 SE.

Xiaomi had earlier revealed that the Mi 8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC and the Mi 8 SE is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC. The image has also revealed that both the device will feature notch displays and the Mi 8 SE will feature a smaller display compared to the Mi 8.

Additionally, promo images of the Xiaomi Mi 8 have been spotted on Slashleaks, revealing the design and some features of the device. The image reveals the notch display, bottom chin, AI dual rear camera setup and the fingerprint sensor at the back.

Xiaomi has posted an image on Twitter with the Mi logo in the middle which is surrounded by eight images of landmarks from eight different countries. These landmarks are placed in an ‘8’, hinting that these are the countries where the Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE may be launched.

The eight counties include India, Egypt, Spain, Russia, France, Vietnam, Thailand and Italy. While China is not mentioned in this image, the devices will be launched in China initially and then make their way to other countries. Xiaomi has scheduled an event in India on 7 June and it is expected to launch the Redmi Y2 at the event.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE will both feature a notch display and dual rear cameras. The Mi 8 retail box had revealed that the device will have 3D face recognition and 3D AR emojis like iPhone X’s Animoji. A teaser posted on Weibo by the company’s official account has teased the Animoji-like feature from Xiaomi, revealing characters such as Xiaomi’s official mascot, a fox, a pig and a panda singing the company’s tune.

The Mi Band 3 has also been leaked, revealing the display of the device and as reported earlier, it is expected to feature a 2.5D curved display. Earlier, it was being speculated that Xiaomi might ditch the physical button but the new leak hints that Xiaomi may retain the physical button below the display.