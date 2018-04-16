Xiaomi discontinues Mi A1, spurs rumour about Mi A2 launch

The Mi A1 being discontinued is going to be disappointing news for the fans of Xiaomi’s Stock Android phone. The smartphone is no longer available on the official Xiaomi website or on Flipkart, the company’s official selling partner.

Xiaomi even rolled out an Oreo update for the smartphone earlier this year. And, when users were asked if they prefer MIUI 9 or Android One, more than half declared themselves in favor of the latter.

This a first for Xiaomi. No other device from the company has been discontinued within a span of seven months. This development has also spurred rumors of the Mi A2 being launched at the event on April 25.

Keeping in line with the Mi A1, its successor is also expected to be a part of the Android One program and run on Android Oreo 8.1.

So far this year, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5 into the Indian market. Manu Kumar Jain has previously stated that the company is looking to expand its portfolio in India by launching at least six new smartphones this year and other devices from its non-smartphone depository.