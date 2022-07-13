Xbox Series X accessories – all the best Amazon Prime Day accessory deals

If you own an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, now's a great time to check Amazon to see if you can score a deal or two on controllers, headsets and other accessories.

Thankfully, there's plenty of Prime Day deals going round for accessories you can use with your Xbox Series X|S console. We're currently seeing some great deals on controllers, headsets and more no matter which side of the pond you live on.

While many of the deals we're recommending here are for third party accessories, don't worry. We've handpicked the best Xbox Series X accessories to make sure you're not wasting your hard-earned cash on garbage tech.

Plus, many of the accessories featured are part of the Designed for Xbox program, meaning a high level of quality is guaranteed.

Today's best Xbox Series X accessories deals (US)

(opens in new tab) ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Wired Headset for Xbox Series X | S / Xbox One / PC / Mac: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Originally $150, we've seen the A40 this low before, but not since last year. The A40 is a sturdy and customizable wired headset that got design input from the pro gaming community, and a great pick at $100 for your setup – backed by 4.5 stars with over 2,000 reviewers on Amazon.



(opens in new tab) ASTRO Gaming A20 Wireless Headset Gen 2 for Xbox Series X | S / Xbox One / PC / Mac: $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Down from $120, the A20 is an affordable mid-range wireless headset. In our Astro A20 Review (opens in new tab) we found it had good connectivity and sound for the price, which makes it a good pick on a budget. The savings aren't the peak they've ever been, but they're enough to make this a good replacement or interim upgrade.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kaira X Wired Headset for Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC / Mac: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Razer's budget headset has gone on sale for the first time, making it an attractive option for anyone looking for a simple or entry-level Xbox headset. It's also on sale in the full color range, so you can pick from black, white, green, red, and blue and still get the same savings.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One: $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - At a significant discount, the mid-range wireless headset from Razer's Kaira line is attractive and the same price in black or white. If you want an upgrade from something basic or just something a bit nicer to start, the Kaira Pro can be it. We specifically liked the powerful detachable microphone in our Razer Kaira Pro review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset for Xbox Series X / Xbox One / PS4 / PS5 / Switch / PC: $59.95 $39.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Turtle Beach's entry level gaming headset is at the lowest price it's ever been, and works regardless of what you want to use it with. Grab yourself one if you need an always-ready pick, a backup, or an extra headset for guests.

(opens in new tab) Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - At a sizable discount in both black and white variants, the Wolverine V2 is a good choice if you don't want to wait for a bigger drop on Black Friday. The Wolverine V2 itself is an upgrade in most respects to the well regarded Wolverine Ultimate (opens in new tab), and well worth considering for your Xbox setup.

Today's best Xbox Series X accessories deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset: £123.89 £80 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save 36% - Turtle Beach's excellent headset for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles ticks almost all of the boxes. Boasting high comfort and battery life, it's also blissfully easy to set up and use. It's a superb choice if you're after a capable mid-range headset at a double-digit discount.

(opens in new tab) ASTRO Gaming A20 Wireless Headset Gen 2 for Xbox Series X | S / Xbox One / PC / Mac: £99.99 £78.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save £21 - Down from £99.99, the A20 is an affordable mid-range wireless headset. In our Astro A20 Review (opens in new tab) we found it had good connectivity and sound for the price, which makes it a good pick on a budget. The savings aren't the peak they've ever been, but they're enough to make this a good replacement or interim upgrade.

(opens in new tab) HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S: £89.99 £59.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save 33% - HyperX makes some seriously good budget headsets, and the CloudX Stinger Core is no exception. If you're in the market for a relatively cheap headset that comes with the Designed for Xbox seal of approval, then this might just be the one for you.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller - Black: £159.99 £143 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save 11% - The Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller is arguably the pinnacle of premium pads for Xbox Series X. It's a pretty penny, and we've seen the controller discounted cheaper before. But the discount's still worth a look if you're after one of the best controllers on the market.

(opens in new tab) Victrix Gambit Xbox controller: £110.99 £56.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save £55 - This is the cheapest we've seen Victrix's Xbox gamepad go for so it's well worth a look if you're considering upgrading from your standard official controller. If you're serious about your gaming, the Xbox Elite wireless controller (opens in new tab) has always been an expensive but attractive upgrade. The Victrix may not match up with the official Elite offering but as a cheaper halfway house it will introduce you to the benefits of a pro controller.

There's some great deals for Xbox accessories in both the US and UK this Prime Day. Although the UK has the lion's share of superb discounts this year – largely owing to massive price cuts on the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card and the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 – there's a selection of top deals no matter where you live.

Special mention has to go to the aforementioned Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card deal at Amazon UK. It's down to its lowest ever price right now, meaning you can get an extra 1TB of storage space for your console at a much more affordable price.

We're not counting out the US deals, though. There's some excellent deals right now, in particular, for the Razer Kaira Pro headset and Razer Wolverine V2 controller. All in all, it's a great time to expand your collection of Xbox accessories, whether you need a new headset, controller, or an excellent storage space solution.

