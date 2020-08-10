Xbox Series S all but confirmed as official controller packaging leaks

Rumors of a cheaper next-gen Xbox have been circulating for months now, but we might have just got confirmation that the Xbox Series S is indeed real.

Images of the console’s robot white controller emerged a few weeks ago, however this time it’s the controller’s retail packaging that's been spotted in the wild.

Twitter user @zakk_exe was apparently able to grab the controller from a resale site, and posted various pictures of the official packaging. On the side of the box, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are listed as compatible systems, along with the Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, Android and iOS phones.

Xbox series X controller found in the wild!! pic.twitter.com/TEns4z45CBAugust 9, 2020

The Xbox Series S promises to be a cheaper, more affordable version of Microsoft’s technically impressive Xbox Series X. It’s likely to target a resolution of 1440p and 60fps, and is likely to mirror the Xbox One S in terms of branding, such as the robot white color scheme.

Series of announcements

Microsoft has yet to hint at the console’s existence despite numerous leaks and sources suggesting that the cut-price console is coming. While we still don’t have a price for the Xbox Series X or PS5, analysts predict that they won’t be cheap. Microsoft will be hoping, then, that having a cheaper alternative could attract more gamers to the Xbox ecosystem.

With both consoles due to release in "holiday 2020”, we should finally receive a confirmed price and release date for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X in the next month or two.

But will the Xbox Series S arrive alongside Microsoft’s diminutive tower of power? We’ll have to wait and see, but there can be almost no doubts now that the cheaper console does exist.