Panda pushes new Cloud Office Protection

Panda Security has released a beta version of Panda Cloud Office Protection Advanced 6.50, a cloud based endpoint security solution with protection for Exchange Server.

It follows the launch in June 2012 of the original version, which features Exchange Server protection that scans all inbound and outbound email regardless of protocol used.

The software also has an intelligent mailbox scanner to optimise use of the server, and includes anti-spam protection and device controls to prevent the spread of malware. It includes Malware Freezer, a module that places detected malware in quarantine for seven days.

Other new features in Panda Cloud Office Protection Advanced include URL filtering and anti-exploit technology that can block Blackhole and Redkit exploit malware, and it is compatible with Exchange Server 2013.