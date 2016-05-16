Razer to open a two-story store so you can buy mice IRL while you're AFK

How far we've come in a decade. In the early aughts, companies celebrated opening an online version of their brick and mortar business. These days, the exact opposite is true.

Gaming peripheral manufacturer Razer celebrated such a milestone today when it announced that its first RazerStore, a retail store that lets you test mice, keyboards and headsets before you buy them, is going to open in the Westfield Shopping Centre in San Francisco, California.

It's the company's first store in the US, and follows launches in Manila, Taipei and Bangkok.

Beyond serving as a physical storefront for Razer's arsenal of competitive-quality peripherals, RazerStore San Francisco will also serve as a sort of hotspot for the PC community, running regular weekly gaming events.

There's also going to be a 16-foot by 9 foot live stream wall in case you want to watch someone else game, while you game, in a store of video game peripherals.

"San Francisco is a unique global epicenter of creativity, technology and entertainment, and it's our home town, so creating a phenomenal environment for gamers here was a very special endeavor," said Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. "We are happy to say that the SF RazerStore foots the bill in every way, and we are excited to open our doors to our fans in the Bay Area."

To celebrate the store's May 21 launch, Razer will be holding a weekend-long celebration at its new two-level establishment.

If you've got a gaming bucket list going, make sure to check out the newly re-opened Nintendo Store in New York, and the Mega Pokemon Store in Tokyo, Japan.