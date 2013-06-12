Make us laugh and win stuff caption contest

Winner: After much deliberation filled with laughter, head scratches and of course, much difficulty, we are pleased to announce the winner of our contest is gtrain12 with the caption: "Darth Vader was furious with his replacement helmet off ebay."

Thanks for submitting everyone! We'll have more contests and more prizes coming soon so keep checking back with TechRadar.

Original contest guidelines:

"I love deadlines. I like the whooshing sound they make as they fly by." We often think of this wonderful Douglas Adams quote during crunch time. It helps us crack a smile when we're working late through the night on a review or breaking news post.

Now you can be the one to put a grin on our faces. Just think up a clever caption for this photo and put it in the comment section below.

The funniest comment will win a prize package including a 120 GB Crucial M500 SSD (worth $129.99) and one three-year licence of the System Mechanic software from iolo (worth $149.95).

Quick and dirty version of how to play:

The rules (the short version)

