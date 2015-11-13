Trending
Apple's first Singapore retail store to open late 2016

By World of tech  

But hiring has already started

Apple Store

Apple's global expansion of its retail presence continues to pick up speed.

Last month, it was revealed that Apple was setting up its first shop in Singapore, and today the company has listed several job vacancies for the store.

Set to launch at Knightsbridge, a four-storey luxury shopping center in Singapore, the country's first Apple retail presence caused a bit of stir when it ousted several other businesses from the location.

Currently, Singaporean customers either need to shop for Apple products through third-party sellers, or make the long commute to Hong Kong or Australia for an official Apple retail experience.

The Singapore Apple Store won't open until late 2016.

