Will Duranga, the first official remake of a Korean drama in Hindi, click in India?

The last three years have seen tremendous interest in Korean films and Korean drama series (generally referred to as K-dramas) in India. The reasons for this have been many. The number of Indians watching Korean dramas surged by 370%, according to a Netflix study done in India two years ago. Understanding the huge demand, Indian entertainment platforms did what they usually do in the face such craze for a particular type of content - dub them in Hindi or any of the other Indian languages.

But for the first time now, a popular Korean drama has been officially made into Hindi. The 2020 Korean series Flower of Evil, which streamed Lee Jun-ki and Moon Chae-won, is set to stream on Zee5 as Duranga from August 19.

The original, directed by Kim Chul-gyu, is about what looks like ideal marriage from outside holding some potentially dangerous secrets. It is a taut story where a detective's personal and official lives crisscross each other. She comes to know that her devoted husband has a past and is also a murder suspect.

"Korean culture is a lot like Indian"

The remake in Hindi, Duranga, is directed by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan, and stars Gulshan Devaiah, well-known for his work in Hunterrr, Hate Story, and Shaitan. He is is paired up with Drashti Dhami in the series. Rajesh Khattar, Divya Sheth, Zakir Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Abhijit Khandkekar, and Hera Mishra are also featured in the 9-episode romantic thriller.

The question is whether a Korean drama in Hindi can appeal to the sensibilities of Indian viewers. Of course, the true answer to this can be known only after Duranga starts to stream. But, on the face of it, the story and its sensibilities (romance and suspense) are generally lapped up by the Indian public.

"We were certain from the beginning that this particular show would fit well with the Indian sensibilities because the Korean culture is a lot like Indian," Goldie Behl, a producer of the series, was quoted as saying in an interview (opens in new tab).

"It is a special subject because it explores the concept of marriage but through a unique twisted lens, something you have never seen before. The unusual pairing of Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah has worked very well for us. Their characters in the show come from very varied, distinct backgrounds and they both have divulged completely into it."

"The remake of a Korean drama for the first time in India, which has different sentiment and content trend, is a remarkable achievement, Sarah Jang, the Studio Dragon producer who developed and produced the series, said.

Drashti Dhami, who plays the detective, said "what excited me the most to take up Duranga was that I was playing a new character, I was playing a cop. The concept of the show was really nice and for the first time we're having a Korean adaptation and I'm a part of it, so all the ticks were a yes."

She also spoke about her preparations for the part. "I tried to get fitter, we had underwater sequences where we had to do a couple of workshops to learn how to stay underwater, to breathe underwater."