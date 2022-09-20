What's cooking between India & Google? - Sundar Pichai visits Indian embassy in US

Audio player loading…

Google CEO Sunder Pichai, in a first, visited the Embassy of India in the American capital Washington DC and held discussions with India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on various aspects of the tech company's activities in the country.

"Delighted to receive CEO @Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai @sundarpichai (opens in new tab) at the Embassy today. Exchanged thoughts on expanding India-🇺🇸commercial, knowledge & tech partnership with Google (sic)," Tweeted the Indian ambassador after the meet (opens in new tab).

And Sundar Pichai, for his part, responded (opens in new tab): "Thank you Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS (opens in new tab) for the great conversation. Appreciated the chance to discuss Google's commitment to India and look forward to continuing our support for India's digital future."

Google, Pixel phones and India

(Image credit: Google India)

The Indian government in recent times has intensified its engagement with American CEOs. The Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had a meeting with a number of CEOs from the Silicon Valley during his trip to California early this month. Sandhu himself met several CEOs during his recent trips there. He also visited the universities in Silicon Valley which are considered to be the hub of such innovation.

Even then, Sundar Pichai dropping in at the Indian embassy today is seen as significant. It comes at a time when there are reports that Google is planning to shift some part of the production of its Pixel phones to India from China. This would be significant if it happens.

Pichai's visit to the Indian embassy only strengthens those rumours. The Google CEO, during the conversation, is also believed to have discussed various ways in which its partnership with India forward in particular in the education sector. They also discussed digitization efforts in India in which Google is involved including digital payments and infrastructure digitization.

Under the Indian-born Pichai, Google has made massive investment in India and phenomenally expanded its footprint in a wide range of sectors. Google, which has set aside $10 billion for its India Digitization Fund, has time and again confirmed its optimism on the country's digital economy. Google has invested $1 billion in Airtel. It had, in 2020, put $4.5 billion in Jio Platforms. Further, it continues to fund interesting startups in India. It is working with the government on Digital India Program, and national digital literacy mission.

Earlier this year, Pichai said: "A year ago, we announced a $10 billion Google for India Digitization Fund. And it’s a reflection of our confidence in the future of India, its digital economy, our desire to build products there, which we think will help us globally."

So something interesting is cooking between India and Google for sure.