Google Workspace is offering huge discounts for the US government

Google is offering the US government a “temporary” 71% discount

Gemini was the first AI assistant to get FedRAMP High Authorization

$2 billion in savings, a 99% uptime SLA, interoperability and more are promised

Google has revealed plans to shatter Microsoft’s dominance when it comes to being the main software provider for the US government by introducing significant discounts to become more competitive.

Google Workspace is now being offered to all federal agencies at a huge 71% discount via a government-wide deal, Tony Orlando, GM Specialty Sales for Google Public Sector, confirmed in a blog post.

“Government agencies rely on IT providers to provide secure, compliant, and efficient technology to help complete their vital missions,” Orlando wrote.

Google Workspace now 71% cheaper for US government agencies

Orlando confirmed that “Workspace is a FedRAMP High authorized communication and collaboration platform,” combining popular apps like Drive, Docs and Meet with more modern developments like Gemini AI and enhanced collaboration. Gemini was also the first AI assistant to receive FedRAMP High Authorization.

Google already supports “hundreds of thousands” of workers from across the Department of Energy and the Air Force Research Laboratory with its software, and it hopes to be able to attract more users away from Microsoft’s ecosystem.

The company reckons Federal agencies could save up to $2 billion over three years with government-wide adoption, and although the comparison is not cited, it’s possible that this is a dig to current Microsoft contracts.

The 71% discount across Google Workspace Enterprise Plus and Assured Controls Plus is seen as a temporary discount to coincide with Trump’s desire for the government to be treated as a single buyer through the centralization of IT contracts and purchasing.

Speaking about the benefits of Google Workspace, Orlando noted strong security, a 99% uptime SLA, excellent interoperability, AI-enhanced productivity and new efficiencies.