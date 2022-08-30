What time are The Rings of Power episodes 1 and 2 released on Prime Video?

Audio player loading…

It's almost time to go on another Middle-earth adventure. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally launches on Prime Video this week, and we're sure you're as excited as we are for its arrival.

If you're among The Lord of the Rings' global fanbase that's been waiting for the Prime Video show to be released, you'll want to know when The Rings of Power will officially arrive. Below, we'll run you through when Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show will be released in your world region, with the fantasy series set to debut at different times and on different dates, based on where you live.

That's not all, though. We'll also provide you with a full release schedule for the forthcoming Prime Video production, so you'll know when new episodes land on Amazons' streaming platform. We're a fellowship, after all, so we help each other out.

All caught up? Great, don your best Lord of the Rings cosplay, and let's find out when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1 and 2 will arrive on Prime Video.

When will The Rings of Power premiere on Prime Video?

The Rings of Power will introduce us to the Harfoots, a precursor race of the Hobbits. (Image credit: Ben Rothstein/Amazon Studios)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will officially launch on Prime Video on Thursday, September 1 at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET.

That's when US, Canadian, and Latin American audiences will want to tune into Prime Video to catch its two-episode premiere, anyway. Other territories, such as the UK, Australia, and India, will be able to catch The Rings of Power on Friday, September 2. However, the times it'll launch on Amazon's streamer will vary on where you live.

For a full rundown of what time The Rings of Power's first two episodes will be available to stream in your world region on September 2, check out the list below:

Australia – 11 AM AEST

Brazil – 10 PM BRT (Thursday, September 1)

Europe – 3 AM CEST

India – 6:30 AM IST

Japan – 10 AM JST

Middle East – 5 AM MEST

New Zealand – 1 PM NZST

United Kingdom – 2 AM BST

The Rings of Power: full Prime Video release schedule

Prepare to venture to Númenor for the first time in a Lord of the Rings live-action project. (Image credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video)

Interested in finding out when subsequent episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be made available? Fret not, dear reader, for we have answers for you on that front, too.

As confirmed by Amazon Studios (opens in new tab), new episodes will arrive weekly every Friday on Prime Video after the show's premiere. So, for instance, The Rings of Power episode 3 will launch on Friday, September 9 in every region globally, with new entries officially landing at 12 AM ET / 5 AM BST / 9:30 AM IST / 2 PM AEST.

The only outlier in all of this is those of you who operate on Pacific Time. Because The Rings of Power debuts at 12 AM ET, you'll be able to watch it at 9 PM PT on Thursday, September 8. Such are the rewards for living in a different time zone, eh?

But we digress. Read on for a full release schedule for The Rings of Power episodes 3 to 8:

The Rings of Power episode 1 – Thursday, September 1 / Friday, September 2

The Rings of Power episode 2 – Thursday, September 1 / Friday, September 2

The Rings of Power episode 3 – Friday, September 9

The Rings of Power episode 4 – Friday, September 16

The Rings of Power episode 5 – Friday, September 23

The Rings of Power episode 6 – Friday, September 30

The Rings of Power episode 7 – Friday, October 7

The Rings of Power episode 8 – Friday, October 14

For more Lord of the Rings-based content, find out why some Tolkien fans may not enjoy The Rings of Power as much as more casual viewers. Alternatively, read up on the latest Lord of the Rings videogame to be announced.