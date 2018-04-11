We've seen the first press render of the BlackBerry KeyTwo

Last year, BlackBerry launched the KeyOne, which took inspiration from the legacy handsets of the company while packing in 2017 tech and Android software, and now the company looks set to update the range later this year.

We've now seen our first photo of the phone rumored to be called the BlackBerry KeyTwo (but that may be stylized as Key 2) and that we've previously heard codenamed as Athena.

Previously we'd just heard rumors of the device, but below the press render supplied by sources to SlashLeaks suggests the phone really is in development.

Extra spec

The render seems to suggest there will be a dual-lens camera on the back of the device, so it's following a lot of other companies that are using multiple cameras to boost image quality.

It also suggests that TCL (the company behind BlackBerry handsets in 2018) will keep the 3.5mm headphone jack at the top of the phone and it may even be a touch slimmer than the KeyOne.

Unlike a lot of other handsets in 2018, this suggests BlackBerry won't be embracing the all-screen with added notch design that we've seen on a variety of top-end phones.

If you're a fan of the physical keyboard, you may be in luck when we hear official word from BlackBerry. When that will be isn't clear yet, but we'll be sure to update you when we hear more about the BlackBerry KeyTwo.

Via TalkAndroid