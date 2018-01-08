We've made it to CES – here's how you can plan your own epic tech-filled road trip

It can't have escaped your notice that TechRadar has been on the road for the last week, as we journeyed our way across the good ol' US of A to get from New York to Las Vegas in time to make it to the world's biggest tech show – CES 2018.

It's not just been about our intrepid team holed up in a car blogging about their experiences though (as well as making good use of tech to check out a number of sights along the way) – we've been exploring all the things you'd need to undertake a similar road trip yourself.

So sit back and get the inside skinny on what you'll need to plan your own epic adventure – whether it's choosing the right gear, learning how to master the latest tech or just enjoying some great games, we've got you covered.

Don't forget to check out our CES 2018 hub, where we're rounding up everything you need to care about from this huge tech show

If you've got maps in your pocket, they're worth using

When it comes to navigating your way across, well, anywhere you'd be a fool to not use some kind of mapping app to help you on your way, given there's a wealth of brilliant options sitting right there in your pocket.

We've even sifted through and found the options that won't cost you a penny at the start – sure, there are some subscriptions on offer, but the choice is in your hands whether you want to go that extra mile.

Having the right gear to hand is imperative

If you're on the road and looking to make the most of tech (of course, without actually looking at the tech while you're driving), then we've saved you the hassle of making the mistakes yourself.

From supercharging the tech in your car to making sure you've got journey-saving devices to hand, this is your one-stop list to get yourself up and running in no time.

Your smartphone becomes the brains of your car

Android Auto is coming in a big way, and it takes the brains of your phone and flings them into your automobile. Whether you've got a new car with it built in, or a third-party retrofitted unit, you can do some really interesting stuff with Google's platform.

From what it actually is to how to use the service, you can get started with Android Auto with our starter's manual.

Lara Croft Go is an interesting spin on the Tomb Raider series

We've all been there: you're stuck in the passenger seat and you don't know how to stay entertained after you've played 'spot the red car' until death.

Well, thankfully your phone is a pretty good way to get gaming with all kinds of titles, so download before you go and you'll have a wealth of entertainment at your fingertips. You can even challenge each other to beat scores when the driving responsibilities are shared... just like our intrepid duo had to.

A dashcam can provide safety and peace of mind in the event of an unfortunate incident

If you're planning a road trip, you need to make sure you've got the right kit with you – and if you're visiting TechRadar, chances are you want to get the best out of the tech world too.

That's why we've rounded up some top gear to stick in your vehicle to make sure you've got the power you need, connectivity on the go and ways to keep yourself safe too – everything you'll need to enjoy a tech-filled road trip.