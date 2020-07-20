We tracked down the cheapest 2-in-1 convertible laptop right now

EVOO 2-in-1 laptop - $149.00 from Walmart
Walmart-owned laptop brand EVOO is currently selling a tiny device worth considering for anyone looking to buy a notebook on a budget.
It's a 2-in-1 convertible machine, meaning it can be transformed from laptop into tablet and vice versa. It also comes with a one-year Microsoft 365 (formerly known as Office 365) subscription worth $70. Not bad for a laptop that costs only $150 (roughly £120) and it means you'll also get 1TB of cloud storage courtesy of OneDrive.
The most significant issue with the device is that it has only 32GB system storage, part of which is already taken by the Windows 10 operating system, leaving only a fraction for, well, everything else. You could always load applications on a capacious microSD card and tinkerers might want to try a lightweight Linux distro or Chrome OS.
The device has an 11.6-inch, full HD touchscreen display which, according to the website description, is tuned by THX.
Connectivity options include a 2-megapixel webcam (located on the hinge), a mini-HDMI port, two USB ports and a microSD card slot. Just bear in mind that the keyboard is likely to be much smaller than your usual 13.3 or 14-inch laptop.
There are also a few unknowns, which is a little alarming. For instance, Walmart doesn’t say what processor the device uses, other than it's is a dual-core Intel CPU. We'd guess it's the Intel Celeron N3350, which has a low TDP and base clock speed.
It's also unclear whether there’s a spare M2 slot that would allow you to add in a more potent storage component (like an SSD).
Bear in mind
- This product does not ship to all regions, so non-US customers will likely need to use a specialist parcel forwarding service to take advantage of the deal.
