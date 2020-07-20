We tracked down the cheapest 2-in-1 convertible laptop right now

EVOO 2-in-1 laptop - $149.00 from Walmart

(roughly £120/AU$215)

This own-brand 2-in-1 laptop from Walmart could be a great bargain purchase, with touchscreen functionality and a free subscription to Microsoft 365 (with 1TB cloud storage). There's also plenty Walmart doesn't tell you about the device though, which gives us pause for thought.View Deal

Walmart-owned laptop brand EVOO is currently selling a tiny device worth considering for anyone looking to buy a notebook on a budget.

It's a 2-in-1 convertible machine, meaning it can be transformed from laptop into tablet and vice versa. It also comes with a one-year Microsoft 365 (formerly known as Office 365 ) subscription worth $70. Not bad for a laptop that costs only $150 (roughly £120) and it means you'll also get 1TB of cloud storage courtesy of OneDrive .

The most significant issue with the device is that it has only 32GB system storage, part of which is already taken by the Windows 10 operating system, leaving only a fraction for, well, everything else. You could always load applications on a capacious microSD card and tinkerers might want to try a lightweight Linux distro or Chrome OS .

The device has an 11.6-inch, full HD touchscreen display which, according to the website description, is tuned by THX.

Connectivity options include a 2-megapixel webcam (located on the hinge), a mini-HDMI port, two USB ports and a microSD card slot. Just bear in mind that the keyboard is likely to be much smaller than your usual 13.3 or 14-inch laptop.

There are also a few unknowns, which is a little alarming. For instance, Walmart doesn’t say what processor the device uses, other than it's is a dual-core Intel CPU. We'd guess it's the Intel Celeron N3350, which has a low TDP and base clock speed.

It's also unclear whether there’s a spare M2 slot that would allow you to add in a more potent storage component (like an SSD).

Bear in mind