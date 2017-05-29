We may now know everything about the Moto Z2 Play

It doesn’t look like there are going to be any surprises when Motorola launches the Moto Z2 Play, as following several other leaks we’ve now got a full specs list accompanied by numerous images of the phone.

The shots, which appear to be official press renders, show the Z2 Play in white/gold, black/grey and white/silver, with a design that matches what we’ve seen before, including seemingly a metal build, a slim frame and a home button (with a built-in fingerprint scanner) below the screen.

According to WinFuture, which leaked the images, the Moto Z2 Play has a 5.5-inch 1080 x 1920 display, an octa-core Snapdragon 626 chipset clocked at up to 2.2GHz, 64GB of built-in storage, a microSD card slot and a 12MP rear camera with a dual-LED flash and the ability to shoot video in 4K.

Image 1 of 3 Credit: WinFuture Image 2 of 3 Credit: WinFuture Image 3 of 3 Credit: TecDuos

It also has a 5MP front-facing camera with a single-LED flash, a 3,000mAh battery, supports NFC and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The source adds that it will support Moto Mods and is just 6.6mm thick – other than where the camera juts out.

Boxed up

And that’s not all. Separately, TecDuos has posted hands-on shots of the Moto Z2 Play and its retail box on Instagram, revealing that it has 4GB of RAM, a laser autofocus for its camera and fast charging.

All of which paints a picture of an upper mid-range phone, and given that we’re seeing press shots and retail boxes one which is probably about to launch. In fact, many of the press images have a date of June 8 on the screen, which could mean an announcement is only just over a week away.