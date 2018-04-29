We jumped from the tallest building in the world wearing a VR headset

Burj Khalifa and HTC have partnered up to create Mission 828, a VR adventure installed at the observatory deck on the 125th floor of Burj Khalifa

The mission, should you choose to accept, takes you to the top of Burj Khalifa to intercept a satellite and then jump down. If that sounds familiar, it is because it loosely resembles the plot of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol where Tom Cruise performed a similar stunt.

The whole experience has been recreated by Burj Khalifa and we got to experience it with an HTC Vive Pro - thanks to HTC and Burj Khalifa. It's done incredibly well and makes you think twice before you jump- even though you're fully aware that its in VR.

Watch the video below with caution in case you're afraid heights.