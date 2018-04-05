The world's best camera phone meets the world's tallest tower

Huawei launched the P20 and the P20 Pro in Paris last week and one of its highlighting capabilities is the triple camera setup featuring a massive 40RGB sensor accompanies by a 20MP monochrome sensor and a telephoto lens fixed at 3x zoom. In our short time with it, we think that it's best smartphone camera we've tested at TechRadar Middle East.

Besides the fixed 3X zoom, Huawei highlighted the hybrid zooming capabilities of the phone that can go up to as high as 10X. And so, we thought we'd test the zooming capabilities of the Huawei P20 Pro atop the world's tallest building- Burj Khalifa.

Check out the video below followed by shots from the phone.

It wasn't necessarily the best day for a photo shoot because of the hazy weather conditions in Dubai, but the pictures below give a fairly decent idea on the zooming capabilities of the P20 Pro.

Each of the slideshows below has four photos which are taken at 1x, 3x, 5x and 10x zoom levels from the Huawei P20 Pro.

While the Huawei P20 Pro does a decent job of capturing photos at 10X zoom, we think photos taken with 3x and 5x zoom levels look much more impressive. The 40MP sensor combined with a telephoto lens does a great job at those two zoom levels and should provide sufficient capabilities for almost any task.