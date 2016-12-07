Want a OnePlus 3T early? Become an Amazon Prime member

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 3T in India on Friday at an event in New Delhi. The OnePlus 3T basically an incremental upgrade over it's predecessor and has been priced at Rs 29,999 for the 64GB version.

Just like Apple’s ’S’ models, the 3T has exactly the same design as the OnePlus 3 and comes with a bigger battery (3,400mAh), the Snapdragon 821 processor as compared to the 820 in the OnePlus 3, a better front facing camera at 16MP, a sapphire glass cover for the rear camera and software tweaks in Oxygen OS.

It also comes in a new colour called Gunmetal Grey which looks quite striking in person.

Early access to Amazon Prime Members

The OnePlus 3T will go on sale on December 14 and will be available exclusively via Amazon India.

However, Amazon Prime customers will get a chance to buy the phone earlier, on December 12.

The early access sale for Prime members will be held between 2pm and 3pm IST on December 12 by Amazon India.

"Due to limited quantities, members will be able to avail this offer while stocks last," Amazon says on its FAQs page.

What is interesting is the fact that the sale will also be available to those who are using the free trial of the Prime service. So for those really looking forward to getting their hands on the OnePlus 3T, join Prime now!

The pricing for the OnePlus 3T is as follows

64GB variant : Rs 29,999

128GB variant : Rs 34,999

The OnePlus 3T has been priced quite aggressively, at just a Rs 2,000 premium over its predecessor. The pricing of the 128GB variant is a bit steep, but might be worth it for those who store a lot of apps and media on their phones as the OnePlus 3T does not come with any expandable storage support.

Let’s see how the OnePlus 3T differs from the OnePlus 3 in detail:

Design

The OnePlus 3T looks almost identical to the OnePlus 3, with a few software and hardware tweaks that OnePlus says “were “inspired by feedback from the active OnePlus community.”

Design wise the biggest difference between the 3T and the outgoing model is the new Gunmetal Grey colour and a Soft Gold colour which will be launched soon.

Hardware

This is where the OnePlus 3T sprints ahead of its predecessor. It comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 821 processor (as compared to the 820 in the OP3) clocked at 2.35GHz, the Adreno 530 GPU, 6GB of DDR4 RAM and a 3,400mAh battery. The battery is 13% larger that the One Plus 3, which had a 3,000mAh battery.

While these are not massive improvements in any sense of the word, this should make the OnePlus 3T slightly faster than its predecessor.

The handset also comes with OnePlus’s ‘Dash Charge’ technology, which the company claims can give the phone enough juice to last a day with just a 30 minutes charge.

Display

If you were hoping the OnePlus 3T comes with a QuadHD display, you’re in for a disappointment as the new handset still makes do with a 5.5-inch 1080p Optic Amoled display.

Now, what is this "Optic" AMOLED technology that OnePlus is talking about? Well, it is an AMOLED panel that OnePlus has tuned for greater emphasis on blacks and reds, which OnePlus believes gives a better brewing experience

The lack of a QuadHD display might be a disappointment for some, especially those interested in using the smartphone for VR.

Camera

The front camera of the OnePlus 3T has been bumped up from an 8MP sensor to a 16Mp Samsung 3P8Sp sensor with an aperture of f/1.0 and a pixel size of 1.0 microns.

Unfortunately, the OnePlus 3T comes with the same rear camera as in the One Plus 3 - a 16MP Sony IMX 298 sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 and a pixel size of 1.12 microns. The rear camera comes with an updated Electronic Image stabilisation algorithm as well as Optic Image stabilisation.

On the software front, the camera has seen some tweaks such as an improved manual mode which will allow you to control the white balance, ISO, shutter speed and so on and RAW image support.

Software

The OnePlus 3T is running the latest version of OxygenOS based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. No Nougat for now sadly which might be a put off for some.