Want a cheap 98-inch 4K display? Check out this behemoth from Xiaomi

98-inch Xiaomi Redmi Smart TV MAX - 19,999 Yuan from Mi

(roughly $2,800/£2,200/AU$4,000)

This absurdly large display from Xiaomi is actually rather affordable, given its size. The screen is about as large as a double bed, with viewable dimensions of 2190 x 1255mm. It's only available in China for now, but watch this space.

Meet the Redmi Smart TV MAX , a 98-inch TV that comes with its own white glove VIP installation service. Available at 19,999 Yuan (that’s about US$2,800, £2,200, AU$4,000), this absurdly massive display is actually not all that expensive.

The next cheapest 98-inch display on the market is the ViewSonic IFP9850 , a touchscreen monitor that costs about three times more.

The bad news is that you currently can’t buy the Redmi Smart TV MAX unless you live in China. However, given the exceptional popularity of this 98-inch set, we wouldn’t be surprised if Xiaomi began selling it in other countries too.

The TV is roughly equivalent in size to four 50-inch displays placed side by side - about the same proportions as a double bed. The viewable dimensions of the screen are a whopping 2190 x 1255mm and the set probably weighs more than 100kg, which makes it problematic to install.

Picture-wise, it's a 4K display with (unsurprisingly) the worst pixel density on the market (45ppi). It covers 85% of the NTSC colour space, backed by 192 local dimming zones with direct LED backlighting, 60Hz Motion Estimation and Compensation and other quality tweaking technologies.

It features four speakers in total (plus Dolby and DTS decoding), only three HDMI ports, an SPDIF output and a built-in Android box that runs on an 8-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

