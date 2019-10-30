Walmart vacuum sale: Black Friday prices from Dyson, Roomba, Shark and more

Black Friday 2019 is officially less than a month away, and the retail giant Walmart is getting a head start with an 'Early Access Sale' that's happening now. You can find online discounts sitewide on TVs, laptops, toys, headphones, appliances, and more. You can also find price cuts on best-selling vacuums from top brands like Dyson, Shark, Roomba, and more.



Walmart's vacuum sale includes the top-rated Shark Ion robot vacuum that's on sale for $199. That's a $100 discount and a fantastic price for a feature-rich robot vacuum.



The Shark RV700 includes an easy-to-use remote so you can clean your floors while you're away and set a reoccurring schedule for each day of the week. The vacuum provides over an hour of cleaning time and will automatically return to its dock to recharge when the battery is low. Perfect for pet owners, the self-cleaning brushroll captures short and long hair and works seamlessly on carpets and hard floors. The Shark Ion also includes smart sensor navigation to navigate through obstacles and can easily clean under furniture thanks to its low profile design.

Shop more deals with our roundup of the best Walmart Black Friday deals that are happening now.

Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum $299 $199 at Walmart

You can save $100 on the Shark ION robot vacuum at Walmart. The robot vac features an easy scheduling remote and cleans, docks and recharges automatically.

View Deal

Shop more of Walmart's best vacuum deals below, which models include upright, cordless, and robot vacuums. We don't know how long Walmart will have the vacuums on sale, so you should take advantage now before the madness of Black Friday officially begins.

pre-Black Friday Vacuum deals:

iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum $379 $249.99 at Walmart

Always a popular item during the holidays, you can the iRobot Roomba on sale at Walmart for $249.99. The Roomba 614 features Dirt Detect technology so it will work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.

View Deal

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaning System $449 $269 at Walmart

Get the powerful Shark Ion Robot Vacuum on sale for $269 at Walmart. Designed for pets, the Alexa-enabled robot vacuum includes a handheld vacuum for versatile cleaning and includes a compatible app for scheduled cleanings.

View Deal

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $299 $229 at Walmart

You can save $70 on the top-rated Bissell Pet Hair upright vacuum cleaner. Created for pet owners, the bagless vacuum can transform into a detachable, portable canister and features a tangle-free brush roll to tackle pesky pet hair.

View Deal

Dyson V8 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum $329 $289 at Walmart

For a limited time you can save $40 on the best-selling Dyson V8 cord-free vacuum. The powerful vacuum provides up to 40 minutes of fade-free power and can easily transform into a handheld for quick and convenient cleaning.

View Deal

Learn more about the upcoming November sale and shop today's best deals with our guide to Walmart Black Friday 2019.



If you want to shop other Dyson vacuum sales, see our best cheap Dyson deals and offers that are currently available.



Interested in robot vacuums? We also have the best robot vacuum cleaner sales and deals.