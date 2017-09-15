Flipkart offers tempting cashback and discounts on Vivo V7+

Extending its selfie-centric smartphone line-up in India, the Chinese OEM, Vivo recently launched V7+ in the Indian market. While the company started offering the phone on pre-orders last week itself, it is however available on Flipkart as well. The highlight of the handset is its 24-megapixel front camera and full metal design with minimum bezel area.

Flipkart is offering a bunch of offers with the phone. The buyer will get a one time free screen replacement in case of any accidental damage within a period of 6 months from the date of purchase of the product. However, the buyer has to pay an amount of Rs 499 as labour charges. The offer does not apply against scratches, grazes, minor abrasions or scuff marks on the product.

Apart from this, the buyers with an will get a 5% cash back if they use HDFC or Axis bank debit or credit card for buying the phone. Flipkart is also selling the handset with an exchange offer where the buyer will get up to Rs. 20,500 off. Additionally, the handset is also available at no cost EMIs at Rs 1,833 per month and other EMIs starting from Rs.1,067 per month.

The list of offers doesn’t ends here, the company has partnered with BookMyShow to offer a movie voucher worth Rs 500. It has also joined hands with Reliance Jio where the buyer will get an additional 4G data of up to 100GB along with the Jio Prime membership.

So, if you are planning to buy the phone then you have to hurry up as the offers will end today.

To recap, the Vivo V7+ features a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with 1440x720 resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. A layer of Gorilla Glass 3 protects the screen against damage. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

In the imaging department, the phone has a 24-megapixel front shutter along with a 16-megapixel sensor at the back. It runs on Android 7.1 Nougat and is fueled by a 3225mAh battery.

The phone is available in two colour variants-- Gold and Matte Black. It is priced at Rs. 21,990.

Click here to avail these offers on Flipkart.