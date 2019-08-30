Vive Infinity is bringing way more VR games to the Valve Index

If you have a Valve Index, Vive Infinity will give you all the games you'd ever want to play

Vive Infinity will be landing on the Valve Index VR headset on September 1, bringing the unlimited VR subscription service to a whole new audience of VR enthusiasts and gamers – and vastly expanding the number of VR titles available on Valve's hardware.

Since launching back in April 2019, Vive's monthly subscription service has offered a vast library of over 8,000 VR games and titles to compatible headsets, allowing VR headset owners an alternative method of paying for VR aside from individual purchases.

Vive Infinity costs $12.99 / £12.99 (about AU$19) per month, or $99 / £99 (about AU$150) for the year – while those who subscribe through the Valve Index in September will also get two months free use.

Platform agnostic

We also raved about the visual quality and field of view of Valve's hardware in our Valve Index review, though found it limited in terms of the Steam VR library – with a limited selection and not many titles are optimized for the platform.

The addition of Vive Infinity, though, aims to fix this disparity by adding “hundreds of top-rated VR titles including Ninja Legends, A Fisherman’s Tale, Apex Construct, Fujii, Gun Club, Angry Birds VR and I Expect You To Die", with additional titles added every month too.

The move immediately expands what the Valve Index can offer, helping to level the playing field with headsets from Oculus or HTC, with Viveport President Rikard Steiber calling the move a push "in our mission to become a hardware agnostic platform, opening up our service to VIVE, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality and now Valve Index devices.”

The more you use the service, the more value for money you get, of course, so it's probably best suited to those who use their headset regularly and want to try out a number of different VR experiences.