Virgin Mobile now offers customer service via in-app chat

Virgin Mobile today announced the launch of their new in-app customer support chat service, designed to make it easier for customers to get the help they need.

You can get quick answers to common questions by simply tapping the chat option in the app to chat to a customer care member directly, thus skipping the need to make any phone calls.

Virgin Mobile has said that each customer support team member has also created their own unique bitmoji to represent themselves in the app, in order to make for a more personalized customer support experience.

Karim Benkirane, Managing Director, Virgin Mobile UAE, commented: “Everything we do at Virgin Mobile is designed to make our customers’ lives as simple as possible and allow them to manage everything from sign-up to customising their plans via our award-winning app. Launching our new in-app chat service was the next step in providing total control to our customers, allowing them to connect with us in an easy, fast and convenient way.”

New Virgin Mobile customers can chat by tapping on the question mark icon at the top right of the screen, while existing users can access the feature by tapping the ‘More’ section and selecting ‘Chat with us’.