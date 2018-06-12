Virgin Mobile to offer extra 5GB of data with new Samsung purchases

Virgin Mobile UAE has partnered with Samsung to deliver an exclusive mobile data offering for new customers in the UAE. Customers who purchase a new Samsung device and join Virgin Mobile will receive 5GB additional data on top of their plan for the first 3 months.

The offer is available to all customers who purchase a new Samsung Galaxy device, including the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy A8. The devices can be purchased at Virgin Megastores, Samsung outlets and other participating retailers.

Speaking about the partnership, Karim Benkirane, Managing Director of Virgin Mobile said: “Samsung is a global leader for mobile devices, always looking at new ways to innovate and stand out from the crowd - a vision very much reflected by the team at Virgin Mobile. We believe that together we will deliver a unique proposition to our customers.”

The offer is valid only for new Virgin Mobile customers and for new buyers of one of Samsung’s Galaxy Devices. Eligible customers will be provided with a unique code to claim their special data package from Virgin Mobile.

To find out more about this special offer, click here