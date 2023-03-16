Virgin Media’s M125 Fibre Broadband is available for £26.50/month

If you're thinking of upgrading your current internet package or switching to a new fibre deal, then we may have found an option for you.

This is because, right now, you can get Virgin Media's M125 Fibre Broadband for only £26.50 per month (opens in new tab). This deal comes without without any setup fees and you'll receive access to perks and experiences with Priority if you're a current O2 customer. However, you'll need to sign an 18-month contract. After this contract period, the price will rise to £44.

This deal will be particularly suited to those who live in small to medium-sized properties and those who have families who love to stream in UHD, game online and casually browse. The 132Mbps fibre connection available with this deal, and the excellent and innovative Virgin Media WiFi hub that comes as standard, will easily cope with with high download requirements and ensure there's no buffering or lag.

Our Virgin Media broadband deal

(opens in new tab) Virgin Media M125 Fibre Broadband | £26.50/month | No setup costs | Avg. speed 132Mbps | 18-month contract (opens in new tab)

This Virgin Media broadband deal provides you with average download speeds of 132Mbps for £26.50 a month. There are no upfront fees to pay with this offer, but you do need to sign an 18-month contract. With this deal, not only will you get rapid download speeds, but you'll also receive Virgin Media's top spec WiFi hub and O2 customers will receive access to perks and extra benefits via O2 Priority.

Why choose Virgin Media?

Virgin Media is one of the UK's most popular broadband providers and it's easy to see why. After all, Virgin Media offers customers a great selection of reliable broadband speeds, which are provided by its own UK-wide cable network. While the slowest speeds start with the company's M50 (54Mbps) option, a number of full fibre packages are available - and the company even offers an ultrafast Gig1 (1130Mbps) package.

On top of this, Virgin Media also provides customers with a number of great tech options, including the company's class-leading WiFi hubs. The hub you'll receive will depend on the exact package you choose, but each comes with 'intelligent WiFi'. This automatically optimises the connections of any devices attached to it.

Similarly, if you're looking to bundle your internet and TV together, then Virgin Media offers a number of packages that can compete with options from Sky and BT. These cover everything from sport to movies and all the free-to-air channels.

