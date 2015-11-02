'Commutertainment' is not a word and Presto should feel bad for trying to make it one

Presto claims its customers have embraced mobile streaming on the way to and from work, giving birth to the heinous term 'commutertainment'.

The surge in mobile usage in the mornings and evenings could certainly indicate that commuters are watching their favourite TV shows and movies as a way to relax before and after work. But while the evening surge between 5:00pm and 6:00pm makes sense, the morning surge surprises by taking place between 6:00am and 7:00am.

There are certainly unfortunate souls making their way to work at that early time, but it would be reasonable to assume that such a surge would occur later – say between 7:30 and 8:30 – when a much larger portion of the workforce hits the trains and buses.

Burnin' data

Despite this, it's an interesting trend. And if we can ignore the fact that coining 'commutertainment' is a drawing and quartering-worthy offence for a moment, Presto would have to thank the increased data packages from Telstra and other telcos for its customers' willingness to access content on the go.

Until offline viewing becomes the norm, customers will need ever more generous plans to engage in an activity as data-hungry as mobile streaming – even with low-res settings selected.

This development should also put the pressure on smartphone and tablet manufacturers when it comes to battery life expectations for their next generation of devices.