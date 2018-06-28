Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? It's new sweat-proof headphones

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and athletic gear manufacturer Under Armour aren’t teaming up to promote a new movie - rather, they’ve just announced a pair of headphones that very specifically target the workout crowd.

They’re called the UA Sport Wireless - Project Rock Edition, and they promise sweat-proof resistance and rugged build quality for $249 (around £190, AU$340).

Endowed with 40mm drivers and JBL Charged Sound (a.k.a. custom tuning done by the audio adepts over at JBL), the headphones seem squarely aimed at another gym favorite, the Beats Solo series of headphones.

The differences between the two are that the UA Sport Wireless offers breathable mesh ear cups and a focus on a more neutral sound quality, while Beats Studio3 goes all-in on bass and use faux-leather earpads.

Also, one is endorsed by The frickin’ Rock while the other is not.

In terms of battery life, Under Armour says you can expect 16-hour battery life on a single charge and also calls attention to 5-minute Speed Charge that offers an hour of playback after only five minutes of charging.

According to Under Armour, the headphones are “built to withstand the toughest gym conditions” and again, are endorsed by former World Heavyweight Champion Dwayne Johnson. Not sure if we can emphasize that enough here.

In all seriousness, the Sport Wireless seem like a decent pair of on-ear headphones for the workout enthusiast crowd and are available to purchase starting today on Under Armour’s website. (Note: movie deals and shredded abs not included.)