Tidal HiFi: try hi-res streaming for just $2 / £2 per month with this excellent deal

Hi-res audio is growing in popularity, and if you like the idea of hearing music just as the artist intended but balk at the price of a regular Tidal HiFi subscription, this stunning deal could be the solution.

Right now, Tidal is running a promotion for new subscribers in both the US and the UK, which means you can get two months of high quality music streaming for just $2 / £2. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Tidal subscription prices in your region.)

The deal is available for both Tidal Premium and Tidal HiFi subscriptions, and represents a saving of $18 / £18 and $38 / £38, respectively.

Which Tidal subscription is best?

Tidal Premium offers music streaming at a bitrate of 320kbps – the same performance you'd be getting from a Spotify Premium account with the quality settings at 'Very High' – and normally costs $9.99 / £9.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Tidal HiFi provides streaming at 1411kbps and uses FLAC for improved audio quality. This plan also gives you access to Tidal Masters, which streams at up to 9216kbps. These are recordings of certain tracks and albums that come direct from the master source – essentially, this is the best-of-the-best sound straight from the producer’s studio.

To us, it's a no brainer as to which subscription you opt for. Tidal HiFi gives you far more for your money, and with this deal, it's the same price as Premium. Of course, when the two-month period is up, you'll have to either unsubscribe or pay full price for either plan.

It's not entirely surprising that Tidal has a deal like this at this time. After all, Apple Music and Amazon Music HD are both now offering hi-res audio streaming at no extra cost to subscribers.

Whether this deal will be enough to lure away would-be Apple or Amazon subscribers remains to be seen, but it's well worth taking advantage in the meantime while we're waiting for Lossless Audio to arrive on Apple Music.

