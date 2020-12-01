TicWatch Pro 3 LTE launched, improving on an already great smartwatch

Mobvoi has unveiled the TicWatch Pro 3 LTE, which takes the well-reviewed TicWatch Pro 3 and adds cellular connectivity.

The wearable is available now in the UK, Spain and Germany, with a price of £329.99 (about $440 / AU$600), making it slightly more expensive than the standard £279 / $299 / AU$449 TicWatch Pro 3.

There’s no news on if or when the TicWatch Pro 3 LTE will land in the US or Australia, but given that the standard model did it’s certainly possible, and if it does we’d expect it will cost less than those price conversions above suggest.

In the regions where it’s currently available its cellular connectivity relies on the Vodafone OneNumber network, a service that allows you to share your mobile number and allowances across devices. The TicWatch Pro 3 LTE simply switches from Bluetooth to cellular once you’re out of range of your phone, and you’ll still get all your notifications even if you leave your phone at home.

For some people this will be a very useful addition, but in all other respects this is the same watch as the standard TicWatch Pro 3.

The same again

That means you get the high-end Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, a heart rate monitor, an SpO2 sensor, water resistance, 10 workout modes, automatic workout detection. There's also a 577mAh battery, which promises up to 72 hours of life, or up to 45 days if you switch to Essential Mode (which removes a lot of the smart features).

Interestingly, those are exactly the same battery life estimates as you’ll find on the standard model, but we’d assume that in practice it probably won’t last as long if you’re making regular use of the LTE features.

In any case, aside from a slightly unintuitive interface and iffy sleep tracking, we were impressed by the TicWatch Pro 3, giving it four stars in our review, and praising its snappy performance, crisp screen, and long-lasting battery.

So if you like the sound of that, and want LTE on top, you can pick up the TicWatch Pro 3 LTE direct from the makers at Mobvoi.com, or from Amazon or Vodafone.

